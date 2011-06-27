  1. Home
Used 1990 Porsche 944 Convertible Consumer Reviews

It's a Porsche, right?

karguy944, 06/17/2015
S2 2dr Convertible
How can you go wrong? The 944 S2 is a bargain at most retail prices. I bought my S2 cabrio in 2004 for around $8200 with less than 100K. Admittedly, I don't put a lot of miles on it, but in 2015, w/ 112k, it runs beautifully! Every few years I bring it into the local Porsche dealer for a full over haul, but even this service is very reasonable. I think I have maybe put about $4k in service (including a new top). But compared to a vintage 911 this is nothing. I love this car for its performance and reliability. I doubt I will ever sell it.

You should've bought one

Big Dan, 09/12/2002
I'm one of those lucky few that have a 944S2 that is in pristine condition. I don't care what the "supposed" value is today, to me it is worth a million bucks! The 944S2 Cabriolet design is perfect. It still looks new! I get inquiries all the time as to whether its a new Porsche model. With so few imported into the US, it will always be a special automobile. No complaints at all. If you can still get one in good condition, I suggest you do. You'll love it!

SSSweet!

Porschaholic, 01/27/2003
I've heard the word more than once since I bought my cabriolet! She's in excellent shape well maintained and number 4 in my list of Porsche's owned.It's fun to drive and nice to look at. Always have a special place in my heart for the 944 style.

944 S2w Cabbie

944 S2 Cabbi, 05/03/2009
I have had a 944S2 Cabbie for 5 years now. It has been re-chipped, de-catted and tuned, the performance is fantastic. 0 60 in 5.5 secs 150 mph (just), 28 mpg, utterly reliable, everywhere you go people comment and ask what model it is. It is not just a classic - it's a master classic. INCREDIBLE VALUE AT £10,000 for the performance - it's amazing. This is the 2nd Porsche I've had, previously a 944 Lux (2,5) - junk in comparison. Insurance group 20, but only £250 fully comp!! There is not another car made I would swap this for, not even a Carrera S 4 - simply too expensive to run. 911's not in the same ballpark, slow and unreliable, overpriced and uncomfortable. A very happy man!

Interesting car

JOE SMITH, 08/10/2003
I have owned the car for more than 3 years. Very nice - but be prepared to TAKE CARE OF THE CAR. This is not a Honda Civic that only needs an oil change. It will need new belts every 30K and extras to make sure she stays in top running condition. With that said ... this car will make you smile :-) every time you drive it. TMF - tooooo much fun!!! The handling is very precise and forgiving if you push beyond the limits. Excelent balance, not a drag racer, a road car - a track car.

