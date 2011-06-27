Used 1990 Porsche 944 Convertible Consumer Reviews

It's a Porsche, right? karguy944 , 06/17/2015 S2 2dr Convertible 13 of 13 people found this review helpful How can you go wrong? The 944 S2 is a bargain at most retail prices. I bought my S2 cabrio in 2004 for around $8200 with less than 100K. Admittedly, I don't put a lot of miles on it, but in 2015, w/ 112k, it runs beautifully! Every few years I bring it into the local Porsche dealer for a full over haul, but even this service is very reasonable. I think I have maybe put about $4k in service (including a new top). But compared to a vintage 911 this is nothing. I love this car for its performance and reliability. I doubt I will ever sell it. Report Abuse

You should've bought one Big Dan , 09/12/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm one of those lucky few that have a 944S2 that is in pristine condition. I don't care what the "supposed" value is today, to me it is worth a million bucks! The 944S2 Cabriolet design is perfect. It still looks new! I get inquiries all the time as to whether its a new Porsche model. With so few imported into the US, it will always be a special automobile. No complaints at all. If you can still get one in good condition, I suggest you do. You'll love it!

SSSweet! Porschaholic , 01/27/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've heard the word more than once since I bought my cabriolet! She's in excellent shape well maintained and number 4 in my list of Porsche's owned.It's fun to drive and nice to look at. Always have a special place in my heart for the 944 style.

944 S2w Cabbie 944 S2 Cabbi , 05/03/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had a 944S2 Cabbie for 5 years now. It has been re-chipped, de-catted and tuned, the performance is fantastic. 0 60 in 5.5 secs 150 mph (just), 28 mpg, utterly reliable, everywhere you go people comment and ask what model it is. It is not just a classic - it's a master classic. INCREDIBLE VALUE AT £10,000 for the performance - it's amazing. This is the 2nd Porsche I've had, previously a 944 Lux (2,5) - junk in comparison. Insurance group 20, but only £250 fully comp!! There is not another car made I would swap this for, not even a Carrera S 4 - simply too expensive to run. 911's not in the same ballpark, slow and unreliable, overpriced and uncomfortable. A very happy man!