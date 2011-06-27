Used 1994 Porsche 928 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|249.7/385.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|50.5 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|Length
|178.0 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3593 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
