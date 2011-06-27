2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$183,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|299.2/387.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Horsepower
|473 hp @ 6,500 rpm
|Torque
|420 lb-ft @ 2,300 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|860 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|7-speed Manual Transmission and Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)
|+$675
|European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|+$630
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather
|yes
|Vehicle Key in Leather and One Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Painted Inlay
|+$1,900
|Vehicle Keys Painted incl. One Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$540
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,560
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$840
|Ambient Lighting
|+$580
|Air Vent Surrounds in Leather and Air Vent Slats Painted
|+$2,070
|Passenger Cupholder Trim in Leather
|+$390
|Storage Package
|yes
|Air Vent Surrounds and Air Vent Slats in Leather
|+$2,070
|Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$200
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Leather Inlay
|+$1,900
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,210
|Extended Leather Package
|+$1,670
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|+$1,600
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$8,970
|Illuminated Lateral Gills on Taillights
|+$170
|Engine Compartment Cover in Titanium Grey
|+$460
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Protection Film - Front
|+$2,760
|Under Door Puddle Lights Projectors
|+$160
|Deletion of "PORSCHE DESIGN" Decal on Side
|yes
|Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slats in Exterior Color
|+$720
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|+$370
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,890
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|+$160
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|9.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|13.9 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,737 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,597 lbs.
|Height
|51.1 in.
|Length
|178.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|860 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.9 in.
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Expedition 1997
- Used Audi Q5 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016
- Used Hyundai Accent 2007
- Used Chrysler Aspen 2008
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2016
- Used Subaru Legacy 2007
- Used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Hyundai Palisade News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 BMW X3 News
- Audi TT 2022
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- MINI Convertible 2022
- Audi RS 5 2022
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2022 720S Spider
- Toyota Tundra 2022
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Colorado
- 2022 Suburban
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 GMC Acadia News
- 2023 Toyota Sequoia News
- 2023 Nissan Z News
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
Other models
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Shawnee, OK
- Used Chrysler Town-And-Country in Newington, CT
- Used Mazda CX-7 in Burlington, MA
- Used Volvo S60 in Woodland Hills, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport in West Islip, NY
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Covington, GA
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Post Falls, ID
- Used Porsche Cayenne-Coupe in Jamaica Plain, MA
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Fenton, MO
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Opelousas, LA
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Reston, VA
- Used Audi S6 in Riverdale, GA
- Used Pontiac Firebird in Laguna Beach, CA
- Used Toyota Prius in Shrewsbury, MA
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Ithaca, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach in Stow, OH
- Used Lexus Ux-250H in Methuen, MA
- Used Genesis G70 in Ladera Ranch, CA
- Used Lexus RC-300 in Coatesville, PA
- Used Porsche Taycan in Florissant, MO
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Bettendorf, IA
- Used Nissan Kicks in Lutherville Timonium, MD
- Used Chevrolet Impala-Limited in Athens, TN
- Used Chevrolet Impala in Vestal, NY
- Used Kia Sedona in Pleasantville, NJ
- Used Cadillac Cts-V-Coupe in Louisville, CO
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in Independence, OH
- Used Infiniti M37 in West Roxbury, MA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sls-Amg in Arcadia, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class-Coupe in Clermont, FL