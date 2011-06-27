  1. Home
2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$219,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower640 hp @ 6,750 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity795 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
570 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heatingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,790 lbs.
Gross weight4,585 lbs.
Height51.3 in.
Length178.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload795 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
315/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
