Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. 2022 Porsche 911
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 911
More about the 2022 911
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG16 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/304.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower502 hp @ 8,400 rpm
Torque346 lb-ft @ 6,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity765 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach6.3 degrees
Angle of departure9.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,164 lbs.
Gross weight3,929 lbs.
Height50.4 in.
Length180.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload765 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
315/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates