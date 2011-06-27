  1. Home
2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2021 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/404.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower443 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
7-speed Manual Transmission and Sport Chrono Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Smoking Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Air Vent Surrounds and Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Storage Packageyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Ionizeryes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leather/clothyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Deletion of all Heritage Design Decalsyes
Under Door Puddle Lights Projectorsyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
911 Logo on Rear in Goldyes
Deletion of Heritage Design Spear Decals on Front Fendersyes
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Individual Race Number for Heritage Design Editionyes
Engine Compartment Cover in Titanium Greyyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Clear Taillightsyes
Protection Film - Frontyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3687 lbs.
Gross weight4596 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach10.1 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure13.9 degrees
Length177.9 in.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black and Atacama Beige Heritage Design Interior, premium leather/cloth
  • Bordeaux Red and Atacama Beige Heritage Design Interior, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
305/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
