2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Specs & Features

More about the 2021 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$170,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower572 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
Smoking Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Heritage Design Interior Package - Pureyes
Sport Package - Exterioryes
In-Car Entertainment
570 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Air Vent Surrounds and Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Extended Dashboard in Leatheryes
Tachometer Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Air Vent Surrounds in Leather and Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Deletion of "turbo" or "turbo S" Logo on Headrestsyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Texyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Tachometer Dial in Lizard Greenyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Steering Wheel in Race-Texyes
Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interioryes
Deletion of Quiltingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather (Manual Steering Column)yes
Color Selection for Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Tachometer Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Sun Visors in Race-Texyes
Extended Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interioryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Brushed Aluminum Inlayyes
Heritage Design Floor Matsyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Agave Greenyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Painted Inlayyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Lizard Greenyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Ventilated Seats (Front)yes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Paldao Inlayyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Heated Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Air Vent Surrounds and Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Extended Dashboard and Door Panel Package in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum, Illuminatedyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather (Electric Steering Column)yes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crestyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Passenger Cupholder Trim in Leatheryes
Vehicle Keys Painted incl. One Key Pouch in Race-Texyes
Ionizeryes
Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyes
Seat Belt Outlet Trims in Race-Texyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Matte Carbon Fiber Inlayyes
Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum, Illuminatedyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Storage Packageyes
Extended Door Panel in Leatheryes
Center Console Lid w/Model Designationyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Leather Inlayyes
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Upper Interior Mirror in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Tachometer Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Extended Heritage Design Leather Packageyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Redyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Window Trim in Silveryes
20"/21" 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
"911" and Model Designation Logo on Rear in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slat Inlays in High Gloss Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Protection Film - Frontyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
20"/21" 911 Turbo S Wheelsyes
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim in Exterior Color and Base in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Silveryes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Aurumyes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Mirror Upper Housing in Carbon Fiber and Lower Trim/Base in High Gloss Blackyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Aurumyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Clear Taillightsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Aerokit in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Silveryes
"911" Logo on Rear in High Gloss Blackyes
"911" Logo in Exterior Coloryes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Blackyes
"911" and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slats in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Aurumyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Stone Guard Blackon Rear Fenders in Blackyes
20"/21" 911 Turbo Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
Under Door Puddle Lights Projectorsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Silveryes
Lightweight and Noise Insulated Glassyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Blackyes
Rear Side Air Intakes in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Side Air Intakes in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Wiperyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Redyes
Aerokityes
Model Designation Changed to "911"yes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Redyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity4.5 cu.ft.
Length178.6 in.
Curb weight3635 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.5 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Maximum payload862 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Orange
  • Python Green
  • Guards Red
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium leather
  • Slate Grey/Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red/Chalk, premium leather
  • Black/Iceland Green, leather
  • Slate Grey/Chalk, leather
  • Agave Green, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching and Checkered Sport-Tex Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black w/Checkered Sport-Tex Centers, leather/cloth
  • Agave Green w/Chalk Stitching, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown w/Chalk Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Slate Grey w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Bordeaux Red w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Graphite Blue w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Pure in Black/Atacama Beige Heritage Design Interior, premium leather/cloth
  • Pure in Black Heritage Design Interior, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
315/30R21 tiresyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
