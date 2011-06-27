  1. Home
2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/404.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower443 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Premium Packageyes
7-speed Manual Transmission and Sport Chrono Packageyes
Heritage Design Interior Package - Pureyes
Smoking Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Sport Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Air Vent Surrounds and Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Extended Dashboard in Leatheryes
Tachometer Dial in Racing Yellowyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Texyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Tachometer Dial in Lizard Greenyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Steering Wheel in Race-Texyes
Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather (Manual Steering Column)yes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Color Selection for Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Tachometer Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Sun Visors in Race-Texyes
Extended Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interioryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Brushed Aluminum Inlayyes
Heritage Design Floor Matsyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Agave Greenyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Painted Inlayyes
930 Leather Packageyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Lizard Greenyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Ventilated Seats (Front)yes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Paldao Inlayyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Heated Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Dashboard and Door Panel Package in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum, Illuminatedyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather (Electric Steering Column)yes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crestyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Passenger Cupholder Trim in Leatheryes
Vehicle Keys Painted incl. One Key Pouch in Race-Texyes
Ionizeryes
Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Matte Carbon Fiber Inlayyes
Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum, Illuminatedyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Storage Packageyes
Interior Trim in Light Silveryes
Extended Door Panel in Leatheryes
Center Console Lid w/Model Designationyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Leather Inlayyes
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Upper Interior Mirror in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Tachometer Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Extended Heritage Design Leather Packageyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Redyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
"911" and Model Designation Logo on Rear in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slat Inlays in High Gloss Blackyes
Protection Film - Frontyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim in Exterior Color and Base in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Silveryes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Mirror Upper Housing in Carbon Fiber and Lower Trim/Base in High Gloss Blackyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Aurumyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Clear Taillightsyes
20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Targa Bar in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Silveryes
20"/21" Carrera Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
"911" Logo on Rear in High Gloss Blackyes
"911" Logo in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
20"/21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
"911" and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slats in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Aurumyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Stone Guard Blackon Rear Fenders in Blackyes
Under Door Puddle Lights Projectorsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Engine Compartment Cover in Titanium Greyyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Blackyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Redyes
20"/21" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Model Designation Changed to "911"yes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3687 lbs.
Gross weight4596 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach10.1 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure13.9 degrees
Length177.9 in.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Orange
  • Python Green
  • Guards Red
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium leather
  • Slate Grey/Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red/Chalk, premium leather
  • Black/Iceland Green, leather
  • Slate Grey/Chalk, leather
  • Agave Green, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching and Checkered Sport-Tex Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black w/Checkered Sport-Tex Centers, leather/cloth
  • Agave Green w/Chalk Stitching, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown w/Chalk Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Slate Grey w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Bordeaux Red w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Graphite Blue w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Pure in Black/Atacama Beige Heritage Design Interior, premium leather/cloth
  • Pure in Black Heritage Design Interior, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
305/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
