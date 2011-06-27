2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/404.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Torque
|390 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|443 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)
|yes
|7-speed Manual Transmission and Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|European Delivery (Leipzig)
|yes
|Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Sport Package (Manual Transmission)
|yes
|Light Design Package
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Sun Visors in Alcantara
|yes
|Tachometer Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellow
|yes
|Interior Trim in Light Silver Diamar
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Mojave Beige
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Tachometer Dial in Lizard Green
|yes
|Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Alcantara
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Lizard Green
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Black
|yes
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Night Vision Assist
|yes
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blue
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Tachometer Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Brushed Aluminum Inlay
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellow
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - GT Silver
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather
|yes
|Comfort Access
|yes
|Seat Belts in Agave Green
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Painted Inlay
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Orange
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Lizard Green
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blue
|yes
|Center Console Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Paldao Inlay
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orange
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Iceland Green
|yes
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Lizard Green
|yes
|Center Console Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logo
|yes
|Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Slate Grey
|yes
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Guards Red
|yes
|Ionizer
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Grey
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Matte Carbon Fiber Inlay
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brown
|yes
|Storage Package
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Leather Inlay
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/Model Designation
|yes
|Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|yes
|Color Selection for Deviated Leather
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Chalk
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Agave Green
|yes
|Tachometer Dial in White
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Green
|yes
|Vehicle Keys in Leather and One Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Black
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround View
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|yes
|Preparation for Custom Color
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Red
|yes
|"911" Logo in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Silver
|yes
|Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|20"/21" Carrera Exclusive Design Wheels
|yes
|"911" Logo in Exterior Color
|yes
|Exterior in Color to Sample
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|yes
|Protection Film - Front
|yes
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|yes
|20"/21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|"911" and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|yes
|Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slats in Exterior Color
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Aurum
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim in Exterior Color and Base in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"911" and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Silver
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|yes
|SportDesign Front Fascia
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Color
|yes
|Exterior Mirror Upper Housing in Carbon Fiber and Lower Trim/Base in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|Engine Compartment Cover in Titanium Grey
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Aurum
|yes
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Black
|yes
|Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Red
|yes
|20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheels
|yes
|Model Designation Changed to "911"
|yes
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3641 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4553 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|912 lbs.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$133,400
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|21 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
