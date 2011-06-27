  1. Home
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$113,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Torque390 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower443 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$113,300
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$113,300
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
7-speed Manual Transmission and Sport Chrono Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
Premium Packageyes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Smoking Packageyes
Sport Package (Manual Transmission)yes
Light Design Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$113,300
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$113,300
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$113,300
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Tachometer Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Interior Trim in Light Silver Diamaryes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mojave Beigeyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Tachometer Dial in Lizard Greenyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Deviated Color Selection - Lizard Greenyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Night Vision Assistyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Tachometer Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Brushed Aluminum Inlayyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silveryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Seat Belts in Agave Greenyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Painted Inlayyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Lizard Greenyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blueyes
Center Console Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Paldao Inlayyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orangeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Iceland Greenyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Center Console Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Deviated Color Selection - Slate Greyyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Ionizeryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Matte Carbon Fiber Inlayyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brownyes
Storage Packageyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather w/Leather Inlayyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Designationyes
Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agave Greenyes
Tachometer Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$113,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,300
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Redyes
Window Trim in Silveryes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Protection Film - Frontyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim in Exterior Color and Base in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Silveryes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Aurumyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Mirror Upper Housing in Carbon Fiber and Lower Trim/Base in High Gloss Blackyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Aurumyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
"911" Logo in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Silveryes
20"/21" Carrera Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
"911" Logo in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Blackyes
20"/21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
"911" and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Lid Grille Vertical Slats in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Aurumyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
"911" and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Silveryes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Engine Compartment Cover in Titanium Greyyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Decal on Side in Blackyes
Rear Wiperyes
Model Designation Stripe Decal on Side in Redyes
Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Redyes
Model Designation Changed to "911"yes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight3382 lbs.
Gross weight4376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Maximum payload994 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Chalk
  • Miami Blue
  • White
  • Black
  • Lava Orange
  • Guards Red
  • Racing Yellow
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lizard Green
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Night Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching and Checkered Sport-Tex Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black w/Checkered Sport-Tex Centers, leather/cloth
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Slate Grey/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Iceland Green, leather
  • Graphite Blue w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Bordeaux Red w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Slate Grey w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Agave Green w/Chalk Stitching, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Agave Green, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown w/Chalk Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$113,300
305/30R Z tiresyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$113,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$113,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

