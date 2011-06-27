2020 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

JP , 01/15/2020 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Was looking at the new c8, but the lack of sports car feel and handling made me go out and test drive a 911. After the test drive I was sold. 1200 miles in and it’s been a love affair with the road that I haven’t had since owning my 2001 YZF-R6.