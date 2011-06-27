  1. Home
2020 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Love at first ride

JP, 01/15/2020
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Was looking at the new c8, but the lack of sports car feel and handling made me go out and test drive a 911. After the test drive I was sold. 1200 miles in and it’s been a love affair with the road that I haven’t had since owning my 2001 YZF-R6.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
New Porsche 992 S

Pete Strombeck, 04/27/2020
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is insane. I've owned 6 Porsche cars even a 911 Turbo. This new 992 S is insane from the new body lines to the interior, Porsche got this one right.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
