2020 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love at first ride
JP, 01/15/2020
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
Was looking at the new c8, but the lack of sports car feel and handling made me go out and test drive a 911. After the test drive I was sold. 1200 miles in and it’s been a love affair with the road that I haven’t had since owning my 2001 YZF-R6.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New Porsche 992 S
Pete Strombeck, 04/27/2020
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
This car is insane. I've owned 6 Porsche cars even a 911 Turbo. This new 992 S is insane from the new body lines to the interior, Porsche got this one right.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
