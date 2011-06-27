  1. Home
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Features & Specs

More about the 2019 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$190,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower580 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$190,700
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Exterior Trim Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Smoking Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Exterior Trim Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Light Design Packageyes
Interior Trim Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Exterior Trim Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$190,700
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
555 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$190,700
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$190,700
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cognacyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Aerokit Turboyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Aerokit Turbo Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Center in Alcantarayes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silveryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interioryes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Seats Plus Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Transmission Tunnel in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear Side Intakes Paintedyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Threadyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Front Grille Slats and Rear Outlet Slats Paintedyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blueyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orangeyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Deviated Color Selection - Acid Greenyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$190,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$190,700
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Paintedyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
20" 911 Turbo Carbon Fiber Wheelsyes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)yes
Wheel Center Caps in Satin Blackyes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Model Designation "911"yes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Rear Wiperyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3528 lbs.
Gross weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Height51.1 in.
Maximum payload859 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$190,700
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$190,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$190,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

