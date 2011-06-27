2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|334.4/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|580 hp @ 6750 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Exterior Trim Package Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)
|yes
|European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)
|yes
|European Delivery (Leipzig)
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)
|yes
|Exterior Trim Package in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Light Design Package
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Exterior Trim Package Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|video monitor
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|555 watts stereo output
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Cognac
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beige
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahogany
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Aerokit Turbo
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
|yes
|Aerokit Turbo Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|Seat Center in Alcantara
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - GT Silver
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Espresso
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Leather
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Customization Package, Gear Selector
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Guards Red
|yes
|Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|Air Vents Painted
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Trim in Leather
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front)
|yes
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|yes
|Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Chalk
|yes
|Climate Control Panel Painted
|yes
|Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitching
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Mahogany
|yes
|Transmission Tunnel in Leather
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather
|yes
|GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantara
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Sun Visors in Alcantara
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Agate Grey
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellow
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logo
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Rear Side Intakes Painted
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logo
|yes
|Rear Side Air Intakes Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Thread
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Black
|yes
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Miami Blue
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|Front Grille Slats and Rear Outlet Slats Painted
|yes
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blue
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orange
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Instrument Surround Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Grey
|yes
|Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantara
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Cream
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Belt Outlet Trim in Leather
|yes
|Rear Footwell Lighting
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Deviated Color Selection - Acid Green
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Climate Control Panel in Leather
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Side Skirts Painted
|yes
|Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Painted
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|yes
|Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Rear Fascia Painted
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Porsche Entry & Drive
|yes
|Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof
|yes
|Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo Carbon Fiber Wheels
|yes
|20" Sport Classic Wheels
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps in Satin Black
|yes
|Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Model Designation "911"
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Painted
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo Wheels
|yes
|LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Painted
|yes
|Power Folding Side Mirrors
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Painted
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Tinted Taillights
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|Roof Transport System
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3528 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4387 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|859 lbs.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|20 x 12.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$190,700
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
