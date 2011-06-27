  1. Home
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2019 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/457.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque405 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Interior Trim Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
GTS Interior Packageyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Smoking Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Light Design Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way)yes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cognacyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silveryes
Manual Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Deletion of Alcantarayes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Transmission Tunnel in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Threadyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blueyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orangeyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Door Trim Package in Alcantara/Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Deviated Color Selection - Acid Greenyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
alcantarayes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Doorsyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Model Designation "911"yes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight3451 lbs.
Gross weight4409 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Maximum payload958 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

