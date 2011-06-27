  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. 2019 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 911
More about the 2019 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$98,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/492.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$98,000
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Interior Trim Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Exterior Trim Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Smoking Packageyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Light Design Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$98,000
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$98,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$98,000
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cognacyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Center in Alcantarayes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silveryes
Manual Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interioryes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
PDK Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Transmission Tunnel in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Threadyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever in Mahoganyyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blueyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orangeyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Deviated Color Selection - Acid Greenyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$98,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,000
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Paintedyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Front Fascia Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps in Satin Blackyes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Fascia Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)yes
Front Fascia Paintedyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation "911"yes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear Wiperyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4243 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Maximum payload980 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$98,000
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
295/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$98,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$98,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars