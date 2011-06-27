2019 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Gerry in SoCal , 10/22/2019 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

9 of 12 people found this review helpful

The list of options is tempting but restraint will benefit the pocketbook and the driving thrill will still be there. After 23 years with my air-cooled 993 I took delivery of the 992 4S a week ago. Yesterday I took it up to the Angeles Crest Highway and choose "Sport Plus." It made me a better driver! Other Porsche drivers stopped to watch it (and to chat a bit). The new shift lever is actually better as one merely selects from R-N-D and dials in which of the sporty options to deploy. The electronics ARE very complex and it has taken a week to be fairly comfortable with them. I suggest spending a lot of time with the dealer to get trained. Maybe go back after a few days and review again. After one week I am very happy with the 992. Maybe after I have had a few months' experience my evaluation will change, but for now it is the all round best car I have ever driven.