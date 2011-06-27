2019 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
992 is a great leap forward
The list of options is tempting but restraint will benefit the pocketbook and the driving thrill will still be there. After 23 years with my air-cooled 993 I took delivery of the 992 4S a week ago. Yesterday I took it up to the Angeles Crest Highway and choose "Sport Plus." It made me a better driver! Other Porsche drivers stopped to watch it (and to chat a bit). The new shift lever is actually better as one merely selects from R-N-D and dials in which of the sporty options to deploy. The electronics ARE very complex and it has taken a week to be fairly comfortable with them. I suggest spending a lot of time with the dealer to get trained. Maybe go back after a few days and review again. After one week I am very happy with the 992. Maybe after I have had a few months' experience my evaluation will change, but for now it is the all round best car I have ever driven.
Last analog true Porsche
A good daily driver that is fun to drive. The 911 t was produced only for a few years as a true drivers enthusiast car. This car truly defines Porsches roots . light weight, manual 7 speed trans mission. Small turbos in the 3.0 means no turbo lag and just fun.0 to 60 3,6 a quarter mile speed is 11.18 not bad for a 370 hp and 310 torque car. The t has also rear wheel steering as an up grade and the touring seats not the 5k carbon fiber seats which are uncomfortable. I own a lotus gt and an a Aston martin DB11. The Porsche doesn't handle as well as the lotus or the comfort and power of the Aston but its a fun daily driver.
