  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2018 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Features & Specs

More about the 2018 911
More about the 2018 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$257,500
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$257,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.1/429.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower608 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$257,500
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Factory Collection in Zuffenhausenyes
Exclusive Series Luggage Set in Leatheryes
Factory Collection in Leipzigyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$257,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
555 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$257,500
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$257,500
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Homelinkyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Lane Change Assistyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Deletion of Golden Yellow Contrastsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$257,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$257,500
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Wiperyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3528 lbs.
Gross weight4388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.1 cu.ft.
Height51.1 in.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Golden Yellow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$257,500
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$257,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$257,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles