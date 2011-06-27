Used 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Features & Specs
|Overview
See 911 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.1/429.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Torque
|553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|608 hp @ 6750 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Factory Collection in Zuffenhausen
|yes
|Exclusive Series Luggage Set in Leather
|yes
|Factory Collection in Leipzig
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|555 watts stereo output
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|Sun Visors in Alcantara
|yes
|Homelink
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Lane Change Assist
|yes
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|yes
|Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantara
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Deletion of Golden Yellow Contrasts
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Porsche Entry & Drive
|yes
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3528 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4388 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|860 lbs.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$257,500
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
