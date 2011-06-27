Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$143,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$143,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$143,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$143,600
Torque339 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
$143,600
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
$143,600
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Preparation for Lap Triggeryes
In-Car Entertainment
$143,600
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$143,600
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
$143,600
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$143,600
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Alcantara/Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather yes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Wheel w/Top Center Marking in Redyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Steering Wheel and PDK Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Leather Interior Stitching in Redyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Floor Matsyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
$143,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$143,600
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
$143,600
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Jet Black Metallicyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Lava Orangeyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - GT Silver Metallicyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Racing Yellowyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Wheels Painted in Satin Black w/Outer Lip in Guards Redyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Graphite Blue Metallicyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Satin Blackyes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Whiteyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Agate Grey Metallicyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Carmine Redyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Rhodium Silver Metallicyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Carrara White Metallicyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Sapphire Blue Metallicyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aluminumyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Guards Redyes
Measurements
$143,600
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight3917 lbs.
Height50.0 in.
Maximum payload764 lbs.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
$143,600
Exterior Colors
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • White
  • Black
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Platinum Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
$143,600
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$143,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$143,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
