Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Chalkyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Cognacyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Blackyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Agate Greyyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Lane Change Assistyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Pebble Greyyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Center in Alcantarayes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - GT Silveryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Acid Greenyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather yes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Espressoyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Lava Orangeyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Threadyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Gear Lever in Mahoganyyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Saddle Brownyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Graphite Blueyes
Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Guards Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Luxor Beigeyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Bordeaux Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Creamyes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Paintedyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)yes
Front Fascia Paintedyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Model Designation "911"yes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Rear Wiperyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.1 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Maximum payload980 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
295/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles