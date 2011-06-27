Used 2018 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Coupe
Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$110,998*
Total Cash Price
$113,521
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$96,140*
Total Cash Price
$98,326
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$90,896*
Total Cash Price
$92,962
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$123,234*
Total Cash Price
$126,036
GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$124,982*
Total Cash Price
$127,823
Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$96,140*
Total Cash Price
$98,326
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$97,888*
Total Cash Price
$100,113
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$109,250*
Total Cash Price
$111,734
Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$104,880*
Total Cash Price
$107,264
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$91,770*
Total Cash Price
$93,856
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$121,486*
Total Cash Price
$124,248
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$113,620*
Total Cash Price
$116,203
GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$95,266*
Total Cash Price
$97,432
Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$109,250*
Total Cash Price
$111,734
Turbo S Exclusive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$130,226*
Total Cash Price
$133,187
911 Convertible
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$87,400*
Total Cash Price
$89,387
Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$110,998*
Total Cash Price
$113,521
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$128,478*
Total Cash Price
$131,399
Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$117,116*
Total Cash Price
$119,779
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$106,628*
Total Cash Price
$109,052
Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,400*
Total Cash Price
$89,387
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$96,140*
Total Cash Price
$98,326
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$97,888*
Total Cash Price
$100,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$1,962
|$2,021
|$9,533
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$471
|$5,097
|$3,324
|$4,116
|$14,684
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,725
|$2,654
|$2,864
|$3,082
|$10,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,959
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,167
|Financing
|$6,105
|$4,910
|$3,635
|$2,273
|$823
|$17,746
|Depreciation
|$15,467
|$7,118
|$6,391
|$5,870
|$5,432
|$40,278
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,313
|$18,505
|$22,184
|$18,870
|$18,125
|$110,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,750
|$8,257
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$408
|$4,414
|$2,879
|$3,565
|$12,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,494
|$2,299
|$2,481
|$2,670
|$8,943
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,161
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$5,342
|Financing
|$5,288
|$4,253
|$3,148
|$1,969
|$713
|$15,370
|Depreciation
|$13,397
|$6,166
|$5,535
|$5,084
|$4,705
|$34,887
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,854
|$16,028
|$19,215
|$16,344
|$15,699
|$96,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,471
|$1,514
|$1,560
|$1,607
|$1,655
|$7,806
|Maintenance
|$1,373
|$386
|$4,174
|$2,722
|$3,371
|$12,024
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,412
|$2,174
|$2,345
|$2,524
|$8,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,880
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$5,050
|Financing
|$4,999
|$4,021
|$2,976
|$1,862
|$674
|$14,532
|Depreciation
|$12,666
|$5,829
|$5,233
|$4,807
|$4,448
|$32,984
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,280
|$15,154
|$18,167
|$15,452
|$14,843
|$90,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,994
|$2,053
|$2,115
|$2,178
|$2,243
|$10,583
|Maintenance
|$1,861
|$523
|$5,658
|$3,690
|$4,570
|$16,302
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,915
|$2,947
|$3,180
|$3,422
|$11,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,616
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$6,847
|Financing
|$6,778
|$5,451
|$4,035
|$2,524
|$914
|$19,702
|Depreciation
|$17,172
|$7,903
|$7,095
|$6,517
|$6,031
|$44,718
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,986
|$20,545
|$24,630
|$20,950
|$20,124
|$123,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,022
|$2,082
|$2,145
|$2,209
|$2,275
|$10,734
|Maintenance
|$1,888
|$531
|$5,739
|$3,742
|$4,635
|$16,534
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,942
|$2,989
|$3,225
|$3,471
|$11,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,710
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$6,944
|Financing
|$6,874
|$5,528
|$4,093
|$2,560
|$927
|$19,981
|Depreciation
|$17,416
|$8,015
|$7,196
|$6,609
|$6,116
|$45,352
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,510
|$20,837
|$24,979
|$21,247
|$20,409
|$124,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,750
|$8,257
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$408
|$4,414
|$2,879
|$3,565
|$12,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,494
|$2,299
|$2,481
|$2,670
|$8,943
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,161
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$5,342
|Financing
|$5,288
|$4,253
|$3,148
|$1,969
|$713
|$15,370
|Depreciation
|$13,397
|$6,166
|$5,535
|$5,084
|$4,705
|$34,887
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,854
|$16,028
|$19,215
|$16,344
|$15,699
|$96,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,584
|$1,631
|$1,680
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$8,407
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$416
|$4,495
|$2,931
|$3,630
|$12,949
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,341
|$2,526
|$2,718
|$9,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,255
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$5,439
|Financing
|$5,384
|$4,330
|$3,205
|$2,005
|$726
|$15,650
|Depreciation
|$13,640
|$6,278
|$5,636
|$5,177
|$4,790
|$35,521
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,379
|$16,320
|$19,564
|$16,641
|$15,985
|$97,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,768
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,931
|$1,989
|$9,383
|Maintenance
|$1,650
|$464
|$5,016
|$3,271
|$4,051
|$14,453
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,698
|$2,613
|$2,819
|$3,034
|$10,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,865
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$6,070
|Financing
|$6,009
|$4,833
|$3,578
|$2,238
|$810
|$17,466
|Depreciation
|$15,224
|$7,006
|$6,290
|$5,778
|$5,346
|$39,644
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$2,559
|$12,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,789
|$18,214
|$21,835
|$18,573
|$17,840
|$109,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,697
|$1,747
|$1,800
|$1,854
|$1,909
|$9,007
|Maintenance
|$1,584
|$445
|$4,816
|$3,140
|$3,889
|$13,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,630
|$2,508
|$2,706
|$2,912
|$9,756
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,630
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$5,827
|Financing
|$5,768
|$4,639
|$3,434
|$2,148
|$778
|$16,768
|Depreciation
|$14,615
|$6,726
|$6,038
|$5,546
|$5,132
|$38,058
|Fuel
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,456
|$11,590
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,477
|$17,485
|$20,962
|$17,830
|$17,126
|$104,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$7,881
|Maintenance
|$1,386
|$390
|$4,214
|$2,748
|$3,403
|$12,140
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,426
|$2,195
|$2,368
|$2,548
|$8,537
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,927
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$5,099
|Financing
|$5,047
|$4,059
|$3,005
|$1,880
|$680
|$14,672
|Depreciation
|$12,788
|$5,885
|$5,284
|$4,853
|$4,491
|$33,301
|Fuel
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$10,141
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,543
|$15,300
|$18,341
|$15,601
|$14,986
|$91,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,085
|$2,148
|$2,211
|$10,433
|Maintenance
|$1,835
|$516
|$5,578
|$3,638
|$4,505
|$16,071
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,888
|$2,905
|$3,134
|$3,374
|$11,301
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,522
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$6,750
|Financing
|$6,682
|$5,374
|$3,978
|$2,488
|$901
|$19,422
|Depreciation
|$16,929
|$7,791
|$6,994
|$6,425
|$5,945
|$44,084
|Fuel
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$2,845
|$13,425
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,461
|$20,254
|$24,281
|$20,653
|$19,838
|$121,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,838
|$1,893
|$1,950
|$2,009
|$2,068
|$9,758
|Maintenance
|$1,716
|$482
|$5,217
|$3,402
|$4,213
|$15,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,765
|$2,717
|$2,932
|$3,155
|$10,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,100
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$6,313
|Financing
|$6,249
|$5,026
|$3,721
|$2,327
|$842
|$18,165
|Depreciation
|$15,833
|$7,287
|$6,542
|$6,009
|$5,560
|$41,230
|Fuel
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$2,661
|$12,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,100
|$18,942
|$22,708
|$19,315
|$18,554
|$113,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,635
|$1,684
|$1,734
|$8,182
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$404
|$4,374
|$2,853
|$3,533
|$12,603
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,480
|$2,278
|$2,458
|$2,645
|$8,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,114
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$5,293
|Financing
|$5,240
|$4,214
|$3,120
|$1,951
|$706
|$15,231
|Depreciation
|$13,275
|$6,109
|$5,485
|$5,038
|$4,662
|$34,569
|Fuel
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,231
|$10,527
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,592
|$15,882
|$19,040
|$16,195
|$15,556
|$95,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,768
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,931
|$1,989
|$9,383
|Maintenance
|$1,650
|$464
|$5,016
|$3,271
|$4,051
|$14,453
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,698
|$2,613
|$2,819
|$3,034
|$10,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,865
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$6,070
|Financing
|$6,009
|$4,833
|$3,578
|$2,238
|$810
|$17,466
|Depreciation
|$15,224
|$7,006
|$6,290
|$5,778
|$5,346
|$39,644
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$2,559
|$12,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,789
|$18,214
|$21,835
|$18,573
|$17,840
|$109,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Coupe Turbo S Exclusive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,107
|$2,169
|$2,235
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$11,184
|Maintenance
|$1,967
|$553
|$5,979
|$3,899
|$4,829
|$17,227
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,023
|$3,114
|$3,360
|$3,616
|$12,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,991
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$7,235
|Financing
|$7,162
|$5,760
|$4,264
|$2,667
|$966
|$20,820
|Depreciation
|$18,147
|$8,351
|$7,498
|$6,887
|$6,373
|$47,255
|Fuel
|$2,710
|$2,792
|$2,876
|$2,962
|$3,050
|$14,390
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,084
|$21,711
|$26,027
|$22,138
|$21,265
|$130,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$7,506
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$371
|$4,013
|$2,617
|$3,241
|$11,562
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,358
|$2,090
|$2,255
|$2,427
|$8,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,692
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,856
|Financing
|$4,807
|$3,866
|$2,862
|$1,790
|$648
|$13,973
|Depreciation
|$12,179
|$5,605
|$5,032
|$4,622
|$4,277
|$31,715
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,231
|$14,571
|$17,468
|$14,858
|$14,272
|$87,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$1,962
|$2,021
|$9,533
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$471
|$5,097
|$3,324
|$4,116
|$14,684
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,725
|$2,654
|$2,864
|$3,082
|$10,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,959
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,167
|Financing
|$6,105
|$4,910
|$3,635
|$2,273
|$823
|$17,746
|Depreciation
|$15,467
|$7,118
|$6,391
|$5,870
|$5,432
|$40,278
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,313
|$18,505
|$22,184
|$18,870
|$18,125
|$110,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,079
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$11,034
|Maintenance
|$1,940
|$545
|$5,899
|$3,847
|$4,764
|$16,996
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,996
|$3,072
|$3,315
|$3,568
|$11,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,897
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$7,138
|Financing
|$7,066
|$5,683
|$4,207
|$2,631
|$953
|$20,540
|Depreciation
|$17,903
|$8,239
|$7,397
|$6,794
|$6,287
|$46,621
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,560
|$21,419
|$25,678
|$21,841
|$20,980
|$128,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,895
|$1,951
|$2,010
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$10,058
|Maintenance
|$1,769
|$497
|$5,377
|$3,507
|$4,343
|$15,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,820
|$2,801
|$3,022
|$3,252
|$10,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,287
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$6,507
|Financing
|$6,441
|$5,180
|$3,835
|$2,399
|$868
|$18,724
|Depreciation
|$16,320
|$7,511
|$6,743
|$6,193
|$5,731
|$42,498
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,743
|$12,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,150
|$19,525
|$23,407
|$19,910
|$19,124
|$117,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,941
|$9,157
|Maintenance
|$1,610
|$453
|$4,896
|$3,193
|$3,954
|$14,106
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,657
|$2,550
|$2,751
|$2,961
|$9,919
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,724
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$5,924
|Financing
|$5,865
|$4,717
|$3,492
|$2,184
|$791
|$17,047
|Depreciation
|$14,858
|$6,838
|$6,139
|$5,639
|$5,218
|$38,692
|Fuel
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$2,497
|$11,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,002
|$17,777
|$21,311
|$18,127
|$17,412
|$106,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$7,506
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$371
|$4,013
|$2,617
|$3,241
|$11,562
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,358
|$2,090
|$2,255
|$2,427
|$8,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,692
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,856
|Financing
|$4,807
|$3,866
|$2,862
|$1,790
|$648
|$13,973
|Depreciation
|$12,179
|$5,605
|$5,032
|$4,622
|$4,277
|$31,715
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,231
|$14,571
|$17,468
|$14,858
|$14,272
|$87,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,750
|$8,257
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$408
|$4,414
|$2,879
|$3,565
|$12,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,494
|$2,299
|$2,481
|$2,670
|$8,943
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,161
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$5,342
|Financing
|$5,288
|$4,253
|$3,148
|$1,969
|$713
|$15,370
|Depreciation
|$13,397
|$6,166
|$5,535
|$5,084
|$4,705
|$34,887
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,854
|$16,028
|$19,215
|$16,344
|$15,699
|$96,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,584
|$1,631
|$1,680
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$8,407
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$416
|$4,495
|$2,931
|$3,630
|$12,949
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,341
|$2,526
|$2,718
|$9,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,255
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$5,439
|Financing
|$5,384
|$4,330
|$3,205
|$2,005
|$726
|$15,650
|Depreciation
|$13,640
|$6,278
|$5,636
|$5,177
|$4,790
|$35,521
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,379
|$16,320
|$19,564
|$16,641
|$15,985
|$97,888
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 911
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019