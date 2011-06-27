  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2018 Porsche 911
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2018 Porsche 911 Cost to Own

More about the 2018 911

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

911 Coupe

Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$110,998*

Total Cash Price

$113,521

Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$96,140*

Total Cash Price

$98,326

Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$90,896*

Total Cash Price

$92,962

Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$123,234*

Total Cash Price

$126,036

GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$124,982*

Total Cash Price

$127,823

Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$96,140*

Total Cash Price

$98,326

Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$97,888*

Total Cash Price

$100,113

Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$109,250*

Total Cash Price

$111,734

Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$104,880*

Total Cash Price

$107,264

Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$91,770*

Total Cash Price

$93,856

Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$121,486*

Total Cash Price

$124,248

Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$113,620*

Total Cash Price

$116,203

GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$95,266*

Total Cash Price

$97,432

Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$109,250*

Total Cash Price

$111,734

Turbo S Exclusive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$130,226*

Total Cash Price

$133,187

911 Convertible

Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$87,400*

Total Cash Price

$89,387

Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$110,998*

Total Cash Price

$113,521

Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$128,478*

Total Cash Price

$131,399

Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$117,116*

Total Cash Price

$119,779

Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$106,628*

Total Cash Price

$109,052

Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$87,400*

Total Cash Price

$89,387

Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$96,140*

Total Cash Price

$98,326

Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$97,888*

Total Cash Price

$100,113

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,796$1,849$1,905$1,962$2,021$9,533
Maintenance$1,676$471$5,097$3,324$4,116$14,684
Repairs$0$1,725$2,654$2,864$3,082$10,325
Taxes & Fees$5,959$52$52$52$52$6,167
Financing$6,105$4,910$3,635$2,273$823$17,746
Depreciation$15,467$7,118$6,391$5,870$5,432$40,278
Fuel$2,310$2,380$2,451$2,525$2,600$12,266
True Cost to Own®$33,313$18,505$22,184$18,870$18,125$110,998

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,555$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,750$8,257
Maintenance$1,452$408$4,414$2,879$3,565$12,718
Repairs$0$1,494$2,299$2,481$2,670$8,943
Taxes & Fees$5,161$45$45$45$45$5,342
Financing$5,288$4,253$3,148$1,969$713$15,370
Depreciation$13,397$6,166$5,535$5,084$4,705$34,887
Fuel$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$2,252$10,624
True Cost to Own®$28,854$16,028$19,215$16,344$15,699$96,140

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,471$1,514$1,560$1,607$1,655$7,806
Maintenance$1,373$386$4,174$2,722$3,371$12,024
Repairs$0$1,412$2,174$2,345$2,524$8,455
Taxes & Fees$4,880$43$43$43$43$5,050
Financing$4,999$4,021$2,976$1,862$674$14,532
Depreciation$12,666$5,829$5,233$4,807$4,448$32,984
Fuel$1,892$1,949$2,007$2,068$2,129$10,044
True Cost to Own®$27,280$15,154$18,167$15,452$14,843$90,896

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,994$2,053$2,115$2,178$2,243$10,583
Maintenance$1,861$523$5,658$3,690$4,570$16,302
Repairs$0$1,915$2,947$3,180$3,422$11,463
Taxes & Fees$6,616$58$58$58$58$6,847
Financing$6,778$5,451$4,035$2,524$914$19,702
Depreciation$17,172$7,903$7,095$6,517$6,031$44,718
Fuel$2,565$2,642$2,721$2,803$2,886$13,618
True Cost to Own®$36,986$20,545$24,630$20,950$20,124$123,234

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$2,022$2,082$2,145$2,209$2,275$10,734
Maintenance$1,888$531$5,739$3,742$4,635$16,534
Repairs$0$1,942$2,989$3,225$3,471$11,626
Taxes & Fees$6,710$59$59$59$59$6,944
Financing$6,874$5,528$4,093$2,560$927$19,981
Depreciation$17,416$8,015$7,196$6,609$6,116$45,352
Fuel$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,843$2,927$13,811
True Cost to Own®$37,510$20,837$24,979$21,247$20,409$124,982

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,555$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,750$8,257
Maintenance$1,452$408$4,414$2,879$3,565$12,718
Repairs$0$1,494$2,299$2,481$2,670$8,943
Taxes & Fees$5,161$45$45$45$45$5,342
Financing$5,288$4,253$3,148$1,969$713$15,370
Depreciation$13,397$6,166$5,535$5,084$4,705$34,887
Fuel$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$2,252$10,624
True Cost to Own®$28,854$16,028$19,215$16,344$15,699$96,140

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,584$1,631$1,680$1,730$1,782$8,407
Maintenance$1,478$416$4,495$2,931$3,630$12,949
Repairs$0$1,521$2,341$2,526$2,718$9,106
Taxes & Fees$5,255$46$46$46$46$5,439
Financing$5,384$4,330$3,205$2,005$726$15,650
Depreciation$13,640$6,278$5,636$5,177$4,790$35,521
Fuel$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$2,293$10,817
True Cost to Own®$29,379$16,320$19,564$16,641$15,985$97,888

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,768$1,820$1,875$1,931$1,989$9,383
Maintenance$1,650$464$5,016$3,271$4,051$14,453
Repairs$0$1,698$2,613$2,819$3,034$10,163
Taxes & Fees$5,865$51$51$51$51$6,070
Financing$6,009$4,833$3,578$2,238$810$17,466
Depreciation$15,224$7,006$6,290$5,778$5,346$39,644
Fuel$2,274$2,343$2,413$2,485$2,559$12,073
True Cost to Own®$32,789$18,214$21,835$18,573$17,840$109,250

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,697$1,747$1,800$1,854$1,909$9,007
Maintenance$1,584$445$4,816$3,140$3,889$13,874
Repairs$0$1,630$2,508$2,706$2,912$9,756
Taxes & Fees$5,630$49$49$49$49$5,827
Financing$5,768$4,639$3,434$2,148$778$16,768
Depreciation$14,615$6,726$6,038$5,546$5,132$38,058
Fuel$2,183$2,249$2,316$2,386$2,456$11,590
True Cost to Own®$31,477$17,485$20,962$17,830$17,126$104,880

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,485$1,529$1,575$1,622$1,671$7,881
Maintenance$1,386$390$4,214$2,748$3,403$12,140
Repairs$0$1,426$2,195$2,368$2,548$8,537
Taxes & Fees$4,927$43$43$43$43$5,099
Financing$5,047$4,059$3,005$1,880$680$14,672
Depreciation$12,788$5,885$5,284$4,853$4,491$33,301
Fuel$1,910$1,968$2,027$2,087$2,149$10,141
True Cost to Own®$27,543$15,300$18,341$15,601$14,986$91,770

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,965$2,024$2,085$2,148$2,211$10,433
Maintenance$1,835$516$5,578$3,638$4,505$16,071
Repairs$0$1,888$2,905$3,134$3,374$11,301
Taxes & Fees$6,522$57$57$57$57$6,750
Financing$6,682$5,374$3,978$2,488$901$19,422
Depreciation$16,929$7,791$6,994$6,425$5,945$44,084
Fuel$2,528$2,605$2,683$2,763$2,845$13,425
True Cost to Own®$36,461$20,254$24,281$20,653$19,838$121,486

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,838$1,893$1,950$2,009$2,068$9,758
Maintenance$1,716$482$5,217$3,402$4,213$15,031
Repairs$0$1,765$2,717$2,932$3,155$10,569
Taxes & Fees$6,100$53$53$53$53$6,313
Financing$6,249$5,026$3,721$2,327$842$18,165
Depreciation$15,833$7,287$6,542$6,009$5,560$41,230
Fuel$2,365$2,436$2,509$2,584$2,661$12,555
True Cost to Own®$34,100$18,942$22,708$19,315$18,554$113,620

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,541$1,587$1,635$1,684$1,734$8,182
Maintenance$1,439$404$4,374$2,853$3,533$12,603
Repairs$0$1,480$2,278$2,458$2,645$8,862
Taxes & Fees$5,114$45$45$45$45$5,293
Financing$5,240$4,214$3,120$1,951$706$15,231
Depreciation$13,275$6,109$5,485$5,038$4,662$34,569
Fuel$1,983$2,043$2,104$2,167$2,231$10,527
True Cost to Own®$28,592$15,882$19,040$16,195$15,556$95,266

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,768$1,820$1,875$1,931$1,989$9,383
Maintenance$1,650$464$5,016$3,271$4,051$14,453
Repairs$0$1,698$2,613$2,819$3,034$10,163
Taxes & Fees$5,865$51$51$51$51$6,070
Financing$6,009$4,833$3,578$2,238$810$17,466
Depreciation$15,224$7,006$6,290$5,778$5,346$39,644
Fuel$2,274$2,343$2,413$2,485$2,559$12,073
True Cost to Own®$32,789$18,214$21,835$18,573$17,840$109,250

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Coupe Turbo S Exclusive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$2,107$2,169$2,235$2,302$2,371$11,184
Maintenance$1,967$553$5,979$3,899$4,829$17,227
Repairs$0$2,023$3,114$3,360$3,616$12,114
Taxes & Fees$6,991$61$61$61$61$7,235
Financing$7,162$5,760$4,264$2,667$966$20,820
Depreciation$18,147$8,351$7,498$6,887$6,373$47,255
Fuel$2,710$2,792$2,876$2,962$3,050$14,390
True Cost to Own®$39,084$21,711$26,027$22,138$21,265$130,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$31,715

Taxes & Fees

$4,856

Financing

$13,973

Fuel

$9,658

Insurance

$7,506

Repairs

$8,130

Maintenance

$11,562

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,414$1,456$1,500$1,545$1,591$7,506
Maintenance$1,320$371$4,013$2,617$3,241$11,562
Repairs$0$1,358$2,090$2,255$2,427$8,130
Taxes & Fees$4,692$41$41$41$41$4,856
Financing$4,807$3,866$2,862$1,790$648$13,973
Depreciation$12,179$5,605$5,032$4,622$4,277$31,715
Fuel$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$2,047$9,658
True Cost to Own®$26,231$14,571$17,468$14,858$14,272$87,400

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,796$1,849$1,905$1,962$2,021$9,533
Maintenance$1,676$471$5,097$3,324$4,116$14,684
Repairs$0$1,725$2,654$2,864$3,082$10,325
Taxes & Fees$5,959$52$52$52$52$6,167
Financing$6,105$4,910$3,635$2,273$823$17,746
Depreciation$15,467$7,118$6,391$5,870$5,432$40,278
Fuel$2,310$2,380$2,451$2,525$2,600$12,266
True Cost to Own®$33,313$18,505$22,184$18,870$18,125$110,998

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$2,079$2,140$2,205$2,271$2,339$11,034
Maintenance$1,940$545$5,899$3,847$4,764$16,996
Repairs$0$1,996$3,072$3,315$3,568$11,951
Taxes & Fees$6,897$60$60$60$60$7,138
Financing$7,066$5,683$4,207$2,631$953$20,540
Depreciation$17,903$8,239$7,397$6,794$6,287$46,621
Fuel$2,674$2,755$2,837$2,922$3,009$14,197
True Cost to Own®$38,560$21,419$25,678$21,841$20,980$128,478

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,895$1,951$2,010$2,070$2,132$10,058
Maintenance$1,769$497$5,377$3,507$4,343$15,493
Repairs$0$1,820$2,801$3,022$3,252$10,894
Taxes & Fees$6,287$55$55$55$55$6,507
Financing$6,441$5,180$3,835$2,399$868$18,724
Depreciation$16,320$7,511$6,743$6,193$5,731$42,498
Fuel$2,437$2,511$2,586$2,664$2,743$12,942
True Cost to Own®$35,150$19,525$23,407$19,910$19,124$117,116

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,725$1,776$1,830$1,885$1,941$9,157
Maintenance$1,610$453$4,896$3,193$3,954$14,106
Repairs$0$1,657$2,550$2,751$2,961$9,919
Taxes & Fees$5,724$50$50$50$50$5,924
Financing$5,865$4,717$3,492$2,184$791$17,047
Depreciation$14,858$6,838$6,139$5,639$5,218$38,692
Fuel$2,219$2,286$2,355$2,425$2,497$11,783
True Cost to Own®$32,002$17,777$21,311$18,127$17,412$106,628

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,414$1,456$1,500$1,545$1,591$7,506
Maintenance$1,320$371$4,013$2,617$3,241$11,562
Repairs$0$1,358$2,090$2,255$2,427$8,130
Taxes & Fees$4,692$41$41$41$41$4,856
Financing$4,807$3,866$2,862$1,790$648$13,973
Depreciation$12,179$5,605$5,032$4,622$4,277$31,715
Fuel$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$2,047$9,658
True Cost to Own®$26,231$14,571$17,468$14,858$14,272$87,400

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,555$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,750$8,257
Maintenance$1,452$408$4,414$2,879$3,565$12,718
Repairs$0$1,494$2,299$2,481$2,670$8,943
Taxes & Fees$5,161$45$45$45$45$5,342
Financing$5,288$4,253$3,148$1,969$713$15,370
Depreciation$13,397$6,166$5,535$5,084$4,705$34,887
Fuel$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$2,252$10,624
True Cost to Own®$28,854$16,028$19,215$16,344$15,699$96,140

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,584$1,631$1,680$1,730$1,782$8,407
Maintenance$1,478$416$4,495$2,931$3,630$12,949
Repairs$0$1,521$2,341$2,526$2,718$9,106
Taxes & Fees$5,255$46$46$46$46$5,439
Financing$5,384$4,330$3,205$2,005$726$15,650
Depreciation$13,640$6,278$5,636$5,177$4,790$35,521
Fuel$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$2,293$10,817
True Cost to Own®$29,379$16,320$19,564$16,641$15,985$97,888

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2018 911

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2018 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles