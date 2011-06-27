Used 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$138,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Torque405 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$138,200
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$138,200
GTS Interior Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way)yes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$138,200
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$138,200
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$138,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Alcantara/Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Lane Change Assistyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Deviated Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather yes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Deletion of Alcantarayes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$138,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$138,200
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Paintedyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Targa Bar Painted in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Doorsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation "911"yes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Rear Wiperyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Maximum cargo capacity5.6 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Gross weight4464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.
Maximum payload969 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$138,200
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$138,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$138,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
