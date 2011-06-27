  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs

More about the 2017 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Seats Plusyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Ignition Start Switch Painted w/Porshe Entry & Driveyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Lane Change Assistyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Lava Orangeyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Center in Alcantarayes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Blackyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Deviated Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Lever in Mahoganyyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Leather Care Kityes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Agate Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Guards Redyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Luggage Compartment Lineryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather yes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Platinum Greyyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Porsche Tool Kityes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Snow Chainsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Car Care Kit - Cabrioletyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
SportDesign Side Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
19" Carrera Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Model Designation "911"yes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
20" Carrera S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Platinum Satinyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
20" Carrera S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.1 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Gross weight4243 lbs.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
295/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
