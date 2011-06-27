  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed manual7-speed automated manual7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG232423
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual7-speed automated manual7-speed manual
Center and rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/28 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/490.1 mi.358.0/501.2 mi.338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.17.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG232423
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.8 l3.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6500 rpm580 hp @ 6750 rpm370 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyesnoyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyesnoyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesnoyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesnoyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Light Design Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
8 total speakersyesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
555 watts stereo outputnoyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryesnoyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyesyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyesnoyes
Lane Change Assistyesyesyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesnoyes
Seat Center in Alcantarayesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyesnoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Alcantarayesyesyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyesnoyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Leather Care Kityesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryesnoyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather yesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryesnoyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Platinum Greyyesnoyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Air Vents Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Heating (Front)yesyesyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayesyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Sport Seats Plusyesyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyesyesyes
Ignition Start Switch Painted w/Porshe Entry & Driveyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyesyesyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesnoyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Lava Orangeyesnoyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Blackyesyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Alcantarayesnoyes
Deviated Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Gear Lever in Mahoganyyesnoyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Gear Selector in Mahoganyyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Agate Greyyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Guards Redyesnoyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryesyesyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyesnoyes
Luggage Compartment Lineryesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesnoyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesnoyes
Air Vents in Leatheryesyesyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayesyesno
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Porsche Tool Kityesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather yesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
4 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
leatheryesyesyes
14 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
14 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Snow Chainsyesyesyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyesnoyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyesnoyes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Outyesyesno
Car Care Kit - Cabrioletyesyesyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyesyesno
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyesyesno
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesyesyes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yesnoyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyesnoyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesnoyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesnoyes
Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryesnoyes
19" Carrera Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyesnoyes
Outdoor Car Coveryesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
20" Carrera S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Platinum Satinyesnoyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesnoyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyesnoyes
Roof Transport Systemyesyesno
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesyesyes
Bicycle Rackyesyesno
Wheel Care Kityesyesyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyesyesyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyesnoyes
Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.yesyesno
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holderyesyesno
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyesnoyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyesnoyes
Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.yesyesno
SportDesign Side Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bagyesyesno
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)yesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyesnoyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.yesyesno
Model Designation "911"yesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyesyesyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintedyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyesnoyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.yesyesno
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
20" Carrera S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyesnoyes
Rear Wiperyesyesno
Side Skirts Paintednoyesno
20" 911 Turbo S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setnoyesno
Rear Side Intakes Paintednoyesno
Rear Side Air Intakes Painted in Black (High-Gloss)noyesno
Aerokit Turbonoyesno
Aerokit Turbo Painted in Black (High-Gloss)noyesno
Rear Fascia Paintednoyesno
20" 911 Turbo Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setnoyesno
20" Sport Classic Wheelsnoyesno
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Maximum cargo capacity9.1 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.9.1 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.177.4 in.177.1 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.3527 lbs.3307 lbs.
Gross weight4133 lbs.4387 lbs.4243 lbs.
Height50.9 in.51.0 in.50.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width71.2 in.74.0 in.71.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno5.7 cu.ft.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Miami Blue
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
295/35R Z tiresyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
305/30R Z tiresnoyesno
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$89,400
Starting MSRP
$188,100
Starting MSRP
$101,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

