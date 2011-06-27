Used 2017 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best all around cab on the market
This car does everything right. I use it as my daily driver in Connecticut and it brings a smile to my face evey day. I can actually use it as a family car as my daughters car seats fit in the back latch system. The best of the best!!!
Awesome handling/performance
305 mm tires on the back greatly improve traction over my BMW M4 (2016). The PDK is superb; better than the M DCT on the M4. No lag or transmission issues at all. Beautiful interior—very good 18-way cooled seats. Excellent soft top operation and quality. Excellent room for tall (6’ 3”) and broad men. Engine sound and power on the S model are fantastic. I drove the C4S and didn’t like the “plowing” / handling. Visibility is great too down and not bad at all with the top up provided the mirrors are properly positioned. Maintenance is on you—but oil changes are convenient—air filter change is cumbersome and requires rear fender removal. Driving with the top down is pleasant with great aerodynamics. Top up driving has some road noise but very livable. I enjoy driving in the manual shift mode. The central displays are nice but there is no HUD option as with the BMWs. Overall — I love the 911S and highly recommend it.
PDK is troublesome
Really wanted to like this car. But the PDK transmission made it a horrible experience. Was also very tight for my 6 foot body. I weigh 190 pounds.
great fun
great fun
