Used 2016 Porsche 911 R Features & Specs

More about the 2016 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$184,900
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Torque339 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$184,900
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$184,900
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$184,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Online Servicesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Door Panel in Leatheryes
A/C Deleteyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Navigation Moduleyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Air Conditioningyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Deviated Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Bluetooth Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$184,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$184,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Side Stripes w/Porsche Script in Redyes
Side Stripes w/Porsche Script in Greenyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
911 R Striped in Greenyes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
911 R Striped in Redyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Upper Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Side Stripes w/Porsche Script in Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Maximum cargo capacity4.1 cu.ft.
Length178.4 in.
Curb weight3021 lbs.
Gross weight3659 lbs.
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Tarpan Brown, leather
  • Black w/GT Silver Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$184,900
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$184,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
