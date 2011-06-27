  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2016 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$130,400
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$130,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Torque324 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower475 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$130,400
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Sport Chrono Package (Porsche Track Precision App)yes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package, Anthracite w/Leather Interioryes
Leather Interior Package w/Decorative Red Stitchingyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package, Anthracite w/Standard Interioryes
Light Design Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$130,400
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$130,400
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$130,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Online Servicesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
6-Disc CD Changer w/CDRyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Navigation Moduleyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Bluetooth Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Floor Matsyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sound Package Plusyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$130,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,400
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Silveryes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Platinum Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$130,400
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$130,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles