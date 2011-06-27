  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$151,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.3/429.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Torque487 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$151,100
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Smoking Packageyes
Burmester High-End Infotainment Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$151,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
445 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$151,100
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$151,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Rim with Deviating Stitchingyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
6-Disc CD Changer w/CDRyes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Bluetooth Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Door Panel in Leatheryes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Rear in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$151,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$151,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Aerokit Cup Turbo Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
20" 911 Turbo S Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Air Intake and Outlet Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation "911"yes
Air Intake and Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
Aerokit Cup Turboyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
Rear Wiperyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Gross weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.1 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$151,100
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$151,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$151,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
