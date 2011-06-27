Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Features & Specs
|Overview
See 911 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.2/439.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|430 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seats
|yes
|Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Extended Interior Package Plus
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Alcantara
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior
|yes
|GTS Interior Package
|yes
|BOSE Audio Package
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seats
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Burmester Audio Package
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|235 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Center Console Trim Painted
|yes
|Sun Visors in Alcantara
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leather
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logo
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Gear Shift Lever in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logo
|yes
|14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Telephone Module
|yes
|6-Disc CD Changer w/CDR
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Carbon
|yes
|Gear Shift Lever in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Seat Belts in Yachting Blue
|yes
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Silver
|yes
|PCM Display Surround Painted
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|Automatically Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver
|yes
|Bluetooth Handset for Telephone Module
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon
|yes
|Customization Package, Gear Lever
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Rear-View Mirror Leather
|yes
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Instrument Surround Leather
|yes
|PCM Display Surround in Leather
|yes
|Customization Package, Gear Selector
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Door Panel in Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantara
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Air Vents Painted
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Carmine Red
|yes
|Rear in Leather
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front)
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Carbon
|yes
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitching
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Belt Outlet Trim in Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon
|yes
|Rear Footwell Lighting
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Side Skirts Painted
|yes
|20" Carrera S Wheels
|yes
|ParkAssist Front and Rear
|yes
|Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)
|yes
|Air Intake Grills Painted
|yes
|Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doors
|yes
|Rear Fascia Painted
|yes
|Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof
|yes
|Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass
|yes
|Clear Glass Taillights
|yes
|LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|Wheels Painted Silver w/Carrera S Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Carrera S Wheels
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Color
|yes
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|Deletion of Alcantara
|yes
|ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camera
|yes
|Model Designation "911"
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color
|yes
|Power Folding Side Mirrors
|yes
|Aerokit Cup
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|Roof Transport System
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3142 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4078 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 911
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$114,200
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic