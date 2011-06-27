  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$132,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Torque325 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$132,800
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
GTS Interior Packageyes
BOSE Audio Packageyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Burmester Audio Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$132,800
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$132,800
simulated suede steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$132,800
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Gear Shift Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
6-Disc CD Changer w/CDRyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbonyes
Gear Shift Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Instrument Dials in Silveryes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Bluetooth Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Door Panel in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Instrument Dials in Carmine Redyes
Rear in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$132,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$132,800
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Deletion of Alcantarayes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Model Designation "911"yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doorsyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Wheels Painted Silver w/Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Carrera S Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.7 cu.ft.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Gross weight4266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.1 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$132,800
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$132,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$132,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
