Used 2016 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Convertible
Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$107,789*
Total Cash Price
$92,554
Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$119,671*
Total Cash Price
$102,757
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$103,545*
Total Cash Price
$88,910
Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$106,091*
Total Cash Price
$91,096
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$101,848*
Total Cash Price
$87,452
Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$89,117*
Total Cash Price
$76,521
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$93,360*
Total Cash Price
$80,165
Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$110,335*
Total Cash Price
$94,740
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$126,461*
Total Cash Price
$108,587
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$95,906*
Total Cash Price
$82,351
911 Coupe
R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$107,789*
Total Cash Price
$92,554
Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$93,360*
Total Cash Price
$80,165
GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$88,268*
Total Cash Price
$75,792
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$124,763*
Total Cash Price
$107,129
Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$121,368*
Total Cash Price
$104,214
Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$93,360*
Total Cash Price
$80,165
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,873*
Total Cash Price
$72,877
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$113,730*
Total Cash Price
$97,655
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$95,058*
Total Cash Price
$81,622
GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$117,973*
Total Cash Price
$101,299
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,873*
Total Cash Price
$72,877
Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$95,058*
Total Cash Price
$81,622
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$92,512*
Total Cash Price
$79,436
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$106,091*
Total Cash Price
$91,096
Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$95,058*
Total Cash Price
$81,622
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$112,881*
Total Cash Price
$96,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,842
|$1,897
|$8,948
|Maintenance
|$4,260
|$2,328
|$3,294
|$64
|$5,288
|$15,234
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,870
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,079
|Financing
|$4,977
|$4,003
|$2,963
|$1,854
|$671
|$14,468
|Depreciation
|$14,389
|$6,612
|$5,935
|$5,455
|$5,048
|$37,438
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,976
|$19,764
|$19,336
|$14,859
|$18,854
|$107,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,044
|$2,107
|$9,935
|Maintenance
|$4,729
|$2,585
|$3,658
|$71
|$5,871
|$16,913
|Repairs
|$2,640
|$2,824
|$3,041
|$3,278
|$3,528
|$15,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,407
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,639
|Financing
|$5,526
|$4,444
|$3,290
|$2,059
|$744
|$16,063
|Depreciation
|$15,975
|$7,340
|$6,589
|$6,056
|$5,605
|$41,565
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,831
|$21,942
|$21,467
|$16,497
|$20,933
|$119,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,769
|$1,823
|$8,596
|Maintenance
|$4,092
|$2,236
|$3,165
|$61
|$5,080
|$14,634
|Repairs
|$2,284
|$2,444
|$2,632
|$2,837
|$3,052
|$13,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,679
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$4,879
|Financing
|$4,781
|$3,845
|$2,846
|$1,781
|$644
|$13,898
|Depreciation
|$13,823
|$6,351
|$5,701
|$5,240
|$4,850
|$35,964
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,599
|$18,986
|$18,575
|$14,274
|$18,112
|$103,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,659
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,813
|$1,868
|$8,808
|Maintenance
|$4,193
|$2,291
|$3,243
|$63
|$5,205
|$14,994
|Repairs
|$2,340
|$2,504
|$2,696
|$2,906
|$3,128
|$13,574
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,999
|Financing
|$4,899
|$3,940
|$2,916
|$1,825
|$660
|$14,240
|Depreciation
|$14,163
|$6,508
|$5,841
|$5,369
|$4,969
|$36,849
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,425
|$19,453
|$19,031
|$14,625
|$18,558
|$106,091
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,690
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$8,455
|Maintenance
|$4,025
|$2,200
|$3,113
|$60
|$4,997
|$14,394
|Repairs
|$2,246
|$2,404
|$2,588
|$2,790
|$3,002
|$13,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,602
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$4,799
|Financing
|$4,703
|$3,782
|$2,800
|$1,752
|$634
|$13,670
|Depreciation
|$13,596
|$6,247
|$5,608
|$5,154
|$4,770
|$35,375
|Fuel
|$2,284
|$2,352
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$12,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,048
|$18,674
|$18,270
|$14,040
|$17,815
|$101,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,569
|$7,398
|Maintenance
|$3,522
|$1,925
|$2,724
|$53
|$4,372
|$12,595
|Repairs
|$1,966
|$2,103
|$2,265
|$2,441
|$2,627
|$11,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,027
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$4,199
|Financing
|$4,115
|$3,310
|$2,450
|$1,533
|$554
|$11,962
|Depreciation
|$11,897
|$5,466
|$4,907
|$4,510
|$4,174
|$30,953
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,917
|$16,340
|$15,986
|$12,285
|$15,588
|$89,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$7,751
|Maintenance
|$3,689
|$2,016
|$2,853
|$55
|$4,580
|$13,195
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,219
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,399
|Financing
|$4,311
|$3,467
|$2,566
|$1,606
|$581
|$12,531
|Depreciation
|$12,463
|$5,727
|$5,140
|$4,725
|$4,373
|$32,427
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,294
|$17,118
|$16,748
|$12,870
|$16,331
|$93,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,725
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,160
|Maintenance
|$4,360
|$2,383
|$3,372
|$65
|$5,413
|$15,594
|Repairs
|$2,434
|$2,604
|$2,804
|$3,023
|$3,253
|$14,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,986
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$5,199
|Financing
|$5,095
|$4,098
|$3,033
|$1,898
|$686
|$14,810
|Depreciation
|$14,729
|$6,768
|$6,075
|$5,584
|$5,168
|$38,323
|Fuel
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,802
|$20,231
|$19,793
|$15,210
|$19,300
|$110,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,977
|$2,037
|$2,098
|$2,161
|$2,226
|$10,499
|Maintenance
|$4,997
|$2,731
|$3,865
|$75
|$6,204
|$17,873
|Repairs
|$2,789
|$2,984
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,728
|$16,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,714
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$5,959
|Financing
|$5,839
|$4,696
|$3,476
|$2,175
|$787
|$16,974
|Depreciation
|$16,882
|$7,757
|$6,963
|$6,400
|$5,923
|$43,924
|Fuel
|$2,835
|$2,920
|$3,008
|$3,098
|$3,192
|$15,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,035
|$23,187
|$22,685
|$17,433
|$22,121
|$126,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,688
|$7,962
|Maintenance
|$3,790
|$2,071
|$2,931
|$56
|$4,705
|$13,554
|Repairs
|$2,115
|$2,263
|$2,437
|$2,627
|$2,827
|$12,271
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,334
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,519
|Financing
|$4,428
|$3,562
|$2,636
|$1,650
|$597
|$12,873
|Depreciation
|$12,803
|$5,883
|$5,280
|$4,853
|$4,492
|$33,311
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,120
|$17,585
|$17,204
|$13,221
|$16,776
|$95,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,842
|$1,897
|$8,948
|Maintenance
|$4,260
|$2,328
|$3,294
|$64
|$5,288
|$15,234
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,870
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,079
|Financing
|$4,977
|$4,003
|$2,963
|$1,854
|$671
|$14,468
|Depreciation
|$14,389
|$6,612
|$5,935
|$5,455
|$5,048
|$37,438
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,976
|$19,764
|$19,336
|$14,859
|$18,854
|$107,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$7,751
|Maintenance
|$3,689
|$2,016
|$2,853
|$55
|$4,580
|$13,195
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,219
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,399
|Financing
|$4,311
|$3,467
|$2,566
|$1,606
|$581
|$12,531
|Depreciation
|$12,463
|$5,727
|$5,140
|$4,725
|$4,373
|$32,427
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,294
|$17,118
|$16,748
|$12,870
|$16,331
|$93,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,380
|$1,422
|$1,464
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$7,328
|Maintenance
|$3,488
|$1,906
|$2,698
|$52
|$4,331
|$12,475
|Repairs
|$1,947
|$2,083
|$2,243
|$2,418
|$2,602
|$11,293
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,988
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$4,159
|Financing
|$4,076
|$3,278
|$2,426
|$1,518
|$549
|$11,848
|Depreciation
|$11,783
|$5,414
|$4,860
|$4,467
|$4,134
|$30,658
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,642
|$16,184
|$15,834
|$12,168
|$15,440
|$88,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,951
|$2,009
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$2,196
|$10,358
|Maintenance
|$4,930
|$2,695
|$3,813
|$74
|$6,121
|$17,633
|Repairs
|$2,752
|$2,944
|$3,171
|$3,418
|$3,678
|$15,963
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,637
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$5,879
|Financing
|$5,761
|$4,633
|$3,430
|$2,146
|$776
|$16,746
|Depreciation
|$16,655
|$7,653
|$6,869
|$6,314
|$5,843
|$43,334
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,484
|$22,876
|$22,381
|$17,199
|$21,824
|$124,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,898
|$1,955
|$2,013
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$10,076
|Maintenance
|$4,796
|$2,621
|$3,709
|$72
|$5,955
|$17,153
|Repairs
|$2,677
|$2,864
|$3,085
|$3,325
|$3,578
|$15,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,484
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$5,719
|Financing
|$5,604
|$4,507
|$3,336
|$2,088
|$755
|$16,291
|Depreciation
|$16,202
|$7,445
|$6,682
|$6,142
|$5,684
|$42,155
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,382
|$22,254
|$21,772
|$16,731
|$21,230
|$121,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$7,751
|Maintenance
|$3,689
|$2,016
|$2,853
|$55
|$4,580
|$13,195
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,219
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,399
|Financing
|$4,311
|$3,467
|$2,566
|$1,606
|$581
|$12,531
|Depreciation
|$12,463
|$5,727
|$5,140
|$4,725
|$4,373
|$32,427
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,294
|$17,118
|$16,748
|$12,870
|$16,331
|$93,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$7,046
|Maintenance
|$3,354
|$1,833
|$2,594
|$50
|$4,164
|$11,995
|Repairs
|$1,872
|$2,003
|$2,157
|$2,325
|$2,502
|$10,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,835
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,999
|Financing
|$3,919
|$3,152
|$2,333
|$1,460
|$528
|$11,392
|Depreciation
|$11,330
|$5,206
|$4,673
|$4,295
|$3,975
|$29,479
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,540
|$15,562
|$15,225
|$11,700
|$14,846
|$84,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,442
|Maintenance
|$4,494
|$2,456
|$3,476
|$67
|$5,580
|$16,073
|Repairs
|$2,508
|$2,684
|$2,890
|$3,116
|$3,353
|$14,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,139
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$5,359
|Financing
|$5,251
|$4,224
|$3,126
|$1,956
|$708
|$15,265
|Depreciation
|$15,182
|$6,976
|$6,262
|$5,755
|$5,327
|$39,502
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,904
|$20,853
|$20,402
|$15,678
|$19,894
|$113,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$7,892
|Maintenance
|$3,756
|$2,053
|$2,905
|$56
|$4,664
|$13,434
|Repairs
|$2,097
|$2,243
|$2,416
|$2,604
|$2,802
|$12,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,295
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,479
|Financing
|$4,389
|$3,530
|$2,613
|$1,635
|$591
|$12,759
|Depreciation
|$12,690
|$5,831
|$5,234
|$4,810
|$4,452
|$33,016
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,845
|$17,429
|$17,052
|$13,104
|$16,628
|$95,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$1,957
|$2,015
|$2,077
|$9,794
|Maintenance
|$4,662
|$2,548
|$3,606
|$70
|$5,788
|$16,673
|Repairs
|$2,602
|$2,784
|$2,998
|$3,232
|$3,478
|$15,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,331
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$5,559
|Financing
|$5,447
|$4,381
|$3,243
|$2,029
|$734
|$15,835
|Depreciation
|$15,749
|$7,236
|$6,495
|$5,970
|$5,525
|$40,976
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,043
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,281
|$21,631
|$21,163
|$16,263
|$20,636
|$117,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$7,046
|Maintenance
|$3,354
|$1,833
|$2,594
|$50
|$4,164
|$11,995
|Repairs
|$1,872
|$2,003
|$2,157
|$2,325
|$2,502
|$10,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,835
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,999
|Financing
|$3,919
|$3,152
|$2,333
|$1,460
|$528
|$11,392
|Depreciation
|$11,330
|$5,206
|$4,673
|$4,295
|$3,975
|$29,479
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,540
|$15,562
|$15,225
|$11,700
|$14,846
|$84,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$7,892
|Maintenance
|$3,756
|$2,053
|$2,905
|$56
|$4,664
|$13,434
|Repairs
|$2,097
|$2,243
|$2,416
|$2,604
|$2,802
|$12,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,295
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,479
|Financing
|$4,389
|$3,530
|$2,613
|$1,635
|$591
|$12,759
|Depreciation
|$12,690
|$5,831
|$5,234
|$4,810
|$4,452
|$33,016
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,845
|$17,429
|$17,052
|$13,104
|$16,628
|$95,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,446
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$7,680
|Maintenance
|$3,656
|$1,998
|$2,827
|$55
|$4,539
|$13,075
|Repairs
|$2,040
|$2,183
|$2,351
|$2,534
|$2,727
|$11,836
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,180
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,359
|Financing
|$4,272
|$3,436
|$2,543
|$1,591
|$576
|$12,417
|Depreciation
|$12,350
|$5,675
|$5,094
|$4,682
|$4,333
|$32,132
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,201
|$2,266
|$2,335
|$11,012
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,019
|$16,963
|$16,595
|$12,753
|$16,182
|$92,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,659
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,813
|$1,868
|$8,808
|Maintenance
|$4,193
|$2,291
|$3,243
|$63
|$5,205
|$14,994
|Repairs
|$2,340
|$2,504
|$2,696
|$2,906
|$3,128
|$13,574
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,999
|Financing
|$4,899
|$3,940
|$2,916
|$1,825
|$660
|$14,240
|Depreciation
|$14,163
|$6,508
|$5,841
|$5,369
|$4,969
|$36,849
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,425
|$19,453
|$19,031
|$14,625
|$18,558
|$106,091
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$7,892
|Maintenance
|$3,756
|$2,053
|$2,905
|$56
|$4,664
|$13,434
|Repairs
|$2,097
|$2,243
|$2,416
|$2,604
|$2,802
|$12,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,295
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,479
|Financing
|$4,389
|$3,530
|$2,613
|$1,635
|$591
|$12,759
|Depreciation
|$12,690
|$5,831
|$5,234
|$4,810
|$4,452
|$33,016
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,845
|$17,429
|$17,052
|$13,104
|$16,628
|$95,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,987
|$9,371
|Maintenance
|$4,461
|$2,438
|$3,450
|$67
|$5,538
|$15,953
|Repairs
|$2,490
|$2,664
|$2,869
|$3,092
|$3,328
|$14,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,101
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$5,319
|Financing
|$5,212
|$4,192
|$3,103
|$1,942
|$702
|$15,151
|Depreciation
|$15,069
|$6,924
|$6,215
|$5,712
|$5,287
|$39,207
|Fuel
|$2,531
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,765
|$2,849
|$13,437
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,628
|$20,697
|$20,249
|$15,561
|$19,745
|$112,881
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 911
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
