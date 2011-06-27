  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche 911 Cost to Own

More about the 2016 911

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

911 Convertible

Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$107,789*

Total Cash Price

$92,554

Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$119,671*

Total Cash Price

$102,757

Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$103,545*

Total Cash Price

$88,910

Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$106,091*

Total Cash Price

$91,096

Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$101,848*

Total Cash Price

$87,452

Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$89,117*

Total Cash Price

$76,521

Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$93,360*

Total Cash Price

$80,165

Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$110,335*

Total Cash Price

$94,740

Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$126,461*

Total Cash Price

$108,587

Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$95,906*

Total Cash Price

$82,351

911 Coupe

R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$107,789*

Total Cash Price

$92,554

Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$93,360*

Total Cash Price

$80,165

GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$88,268*

Total Cash Price

$75,792

Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$124,763*

Total Cash Price

$107,129

Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$121,368*

Total Cash Price

$104,214

Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$93,360*

Total Cash Price

$80,165

Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$84,873*

Total Cash Price

$72,877

Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$113,730*

Total Cash Price

$97,655

Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$95,058*

Total Cash Price

$81,622

GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$117,973*

Total Cash Price

$101,299

Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$84,873*

Total Cash Price

$72,877

Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$95,058*

Total Cash Price

$81,622

Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$92,512*

Total Cash Price

$79,436

Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$106,091*

Total Cash Price

$91,096

Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$95,058*

Total Cash Price

$81,622

Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$112,881*

Total Cash Price

$96,926

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,685$1,736$1,788$1,842$1,897$8,948
Maintenance$4,260$2,328$3,294$64$5,288$15,234
Repairs$2,377$2,544$2,739$2,953$3,178$13,791
Taxes & Fees$4,870$52$52$52$52$5,079
Financing$4,977$4,003$2,963$1,854$671$14,468
Depreciation$14,389$6,612$5,935$5,455$5,048$37,438
Fuel$2,417$2,489$2,564$2,640$2,720$12,831
True Cost to Own®$34,976$19,764$19,336$14,859$18,854$107,789

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,871$1,927$1,985$2,044$2,107$9,935
Maintenance$4,729$2,585$3,658$71$5,871$16,913
Repairs$2,640$2,824$3,041$3,278$3,528$15,311
Taxes & Fees$5,407$58$58$58$58$5,639
Financing$5,526$4,444$3,290$2,059$744$16,063
Depreciation$15,975$7,340$6,589$6,056$5,605$41,565
Fuel$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,931$3,020$14,245
True Cost to Own®$38,831$21,942$21,467$16,497$20,933$119,671

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,619$1,668$1,718$1,769$1,823$8,596
Maintenance$4,092$2,236$3,165$61$5,080$14,634
Repairs$2,284$2,444$2,632$2,837$3,052$13,248
Taxes & Fees$4,679$50$50$50$50$4,879
Financing$4,781$3,845$2,846$1,781$644$13,898
Depreciation$13,823$6,351$5,701$5,240$4,850$35,964
Fuel$2,322$2,391$2,463$2,536$2,613$12,326
True Cost to Own®$33,599$18,986$18,575$14,274$18,112$103,545

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,659$1,709$1,760$1,813$1,868$8,808
Maintenance$4,193$2,291$3,243$63$5,205$14,994
Repairs$2,340$2,504$2,696$2,906$3,128$13,574
Taxes & Fees$4,794$51$51$51$51$4,999
Financing$4,899$3,940$2,916$1,825$660$14,240
Depreciation$14,163$6,508$5,841$5,369$4,969$36,849
Fuel$2,379$2,450$2,524$2,599$2,678$12,629
True Cost to Own®$34,425$19,453$19,031$14,625$18,558$106,091

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,592$1,640$1,690$1,740$1,793$8,455
Maintenance$4,025$2,200$3,113$60$4,997$14,394
Repairs$2,246$2,404$2,588$2,790$3,002$13,031
Taxes & Fees$4,602$49$49$49$49$4,799
Financing$4,703$3,782$2,800$1,752$634$13,670
Depreciation$13,596$6,247$5,608$5,154$4,770$35,375
Fuel$2,284$2,352$2,423$2,495$2,570$12,124
True Cost to Own®$33,048$18,674$18,270$14,040$17,815$101,848

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,393$1,435$1,478$1,523$1,569$7,398
Maintenance$3,522$1,925$2,724$53$4,372$12,595
Repairs$1,966$2,103$2,265$2,441$2,627$11,402
Taxes & Fees$4,027$43$43$43$43$4,199
Financing$4,115$3,310$2,450$1,533$554$11,962
Depreciation$11,897$5,466$4,907$4,510$4,174$30,953
Fuel$1,998$2,058$2,120$2,183$2,249$10,608
True Cost to Own®$28,917$16,340$15,986$12,285$15,588$89,117

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,460$1,504$1,549$1,595$1,643$7,751
Maintenance$3,689$2,016$2,853$55$4,580$13,195
Repairs$2,059$2,203$2,373$2,558$2,752$11,945
Taxes & Fees$4,219$45$45$45$45$4,399
Financing$4,311$3,467$2,566$1,606$581$12,531
Depreciation$12,463$5,727$5,140$4,725$4,373$32,427
Fuel$2,093$2,156$2,221$2,287$2,356$11,113
True Cost to Own®$30,294$17,118$16,748$12,870$16,331$93,360

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,725$1,777$1,830$1,885$1,942$9,160
Maintenance$4,360$2,383$3,372$65$5,413$15,594
Repairs$2,434$2,604$2,804$3,023$3,253$14,117
Taxes & Fees$4,986$53$53$53$53$5,199
Financing$5,095$4,098$3,033$1,898$686$14,810
Depreciation$14,729$6,768$6,075$5,584$5,168$38,323
Fuel$2,474$2,548$2,625$2,703$2,785$13,134
True Cost to Own®$35,802$20,231$19,793$15,210$19,300$110,335

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,977$2,037$2,098$2,161$2,226$10,499
Maintenance$4,997$2,731$3,865$75$6,204$17,873
Repairs$2,789$2,984$3,214$3,464$3,728$16,180
Taxes & Fees$5,714$61$61$61$61$5,959
Financing$5,839$4,696$3,476$2,175$787$16,974
Depreciation$16,882$7,757$6,963$6,400$5,923$43,924
Fuel$2,835$2,920$3,008$3,098$3,192$15,053
True Cost to Own®$41,035$23,187$22,685$17,433$22,121$126,461

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,500$1,545$1,591$1,638$1,688$7,962
Maintenance$3,790$2,071$2,931$56$4,705$13,554
Repairs$2,115$2,263$2,437$2,627$2,827$12,271
Taxes & Fees$4,334$46$46$46$46$4,519
Financing$4,428$3,562$2,636$1,650$597$12,873
Depreciation$12,803$5,883$5,280$4,853$4,492$33,311
Fuel$2,150$2,215$2,281$2,349$2,420$11,416
True Cost to Own®$31,120$17,585$17,204$13,221$16,776$95,906

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,380$1,422$1,464$1,508$1,554$7,328
Maintenance$3,488$1,906$2,698$52$4,331$12,475
Repairs$1,947$2,083$2,243$2,418$2,602$11,293
Taxes & Fees$3,988$43$43$43$43$4,159
Financing$4,076$3,278$2,426$1,518$549$11,848
Depreciation$11,783$5,414$4,860$4,467$4,134$30,658
Fuel$1,979$2,038$2,100$2,162$2,228$10,507
True Cost to Own®$28,642$16,184$15,834$12,168$15,440$88,268

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,951$2,009$2,070$2,132$2,196$10,358
Maintenance$4,930$2,695$3,813$74$6,121$17,633
Repairs$2,752$2,944$3,171$3,418$3,678$15,963
Taxes & Fees$5,637$60$60$60$60$5,879
Financing$5,761$4,633$3,430$2,146$776$16,746
Depreciation$16,655$7,653$6,869$6,314$5,843$43,334
Fuel$2,797$2,881$2,968$3,056$3,149$14,851
True Cost to Own®$40,484$22,876$22,381$17,199$21,824$124,763

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,898$1,955$2,013$2,074$2,136$10,076
Maintenance$4,796$2,621$3,709$72$5,955$17,153
Repairs$2,677$2,864$3,085$3,325$3,578$15,528
Taxes & Fees$5,484$59$59$59$59$5,719
Financing$5,604$4,507$3,336$2,088$755$16,291
Depreciation$16,202$7,445$6,682$6,142$5,684$42,155
Fuel$2,721$2,803$2,887$2,973$3,063$14,447
True Cost to Own®$39,382$22,254$21,772$16,731$21,230$121,368

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$29,479

Taxes & Fees

$3,999

Financing

$11,392

Fuel

$10,103

Insurance

$7,046

Repairs

$10,859

Maintenance

$11,995

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,778$1,832$1,887$1,943$2,002$9,442
Maintenance$4,494$2,456$3,476$67$5,580$16,073
Repairs$2,508$2,684$2,890$3,116$3,353$14,551
Taxes & Fees$5,139$55$55$55$55$5,359
Financing$5,251$4,224$3,126$1,956$708$15,265
Depreciation$15,182$6,976$6,262$5,755$5,327$39,502
Fuel$2,550$2,626$2,705$2,786$2,870$13,538
True Cost to Own®$36,904$20,853$20,402$15,678$19,894$113,730

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,486$1,531$1,577$1,624$1,673$7,892
Maintenance$3,756$2,053$2,905$56$4,664$13,434
Repairs$2,097$2,243$2,416$2,604$2,802$12,162
Taxes & Fees$4,295$46$46$46$46$4,479
Financing$4,389$3,530$2,613$1,635$591$12,759
Depreciation$12,690$5,831$5,234$4,810$4,452$33,016
Fuel$2,131$2,195$2,261$2,328$2,399$11,315
True Cost to Own®$30,845$17,429$17,052$13,104$16,628$95,058

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,845$1,900$1,957$2,015$2,077$9,794
Maintenance$4,662$2,548$3,606$70$5,788$16,673
Repairs$2,602$2,784$2,998$3,232$3,478$15,094
Taxes & Fees$5,331$57$57$57$57$5,559
Financing$5,447$4,381$3,243$2,029$734$15,835
Depreciation$15,749$7,236$6,495$5,970$5,525$40,976
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,043
True Cost to Own®$38,281$21,631$21,163$16,263$20,636$117,973

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,446$1,490$1,535$1,581$1,628$7,680
Maintenance$3,656$1,998$2,827$55$4,539$13,075
Repairs$2,040$2,183$2,351$2,534$2,727$11,836
Taxes & Fees$4,180$45$45$45$45$4,359
Financing$4,272$3,436$2,543$1,591$576$12,417
Depreciation$12,350$5,675$5,094$4,682$4,333$32,132
Fuel$2,074$2,136$2,201$2,266$2,335$11,012
True Cost to Own®$30,019$16,963$16,595$12,753$16,182$92,512

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,659$1,709$1,760$1,813$1,868$8,808
Maintenance$4,193$2,291$3,243$63$5,205$14,994
Repairs$2,340$2,504$2,696$2,906$3,128$13,574
Taxes & Fees$4,794$51$51$51$51$4,999
Financing$4,899$3,940$2,916$1,825$660$14,240
Depreciation$14,163$6,508$5,841$5,369$4,969$36,849
Fuel$2,379$2,450$2,524$2,599$2,678$12,629
True Cost to Own®$34,425$19,453$19,031$14,625$18,558$106,091

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,765$1,818$1,873$1,929$1,987$9,371
Maintenance$4,461$2,438$3,450$67$5,538$15,953
Repairs$2,490$2,664$2,869$3,092$3,328$14,442
Taxes & Fees$5,101$55$55$55$55$5,319
Financing$5,212$4,192$3,103$1,942$702$15,151
Depreciation$15,069$6,924$6,215$5,712$5,287$39,207
Fuel$2,531$2,607$2,685$2,765$2,849$13,437
True Cost to Own®$36,628$20,697$20,249$15,561$19,745$112,881

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2016 911

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:

not available
