Used 2016 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
BEST SPORT CAR BUILT IN THE WORLD

HM, 06/15/2019
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
The best car built in the world

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Targa is back and in GTS form

eddiebp, 09/08/2016
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
What a fantastic car. I have owned more than 20 Porsches in my lifetime (I'm blessed) and this Targa GTS is the best....and that is saying a lot because they are all great. I love the open air feel when the top is down. The GTS gives that little bit of added "spunk" and a great sound from the exhaust. What a car! That says it best....what a car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
