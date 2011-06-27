Used 2016 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

eddiebp , 09/08/2016 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

What a fantastic car. I have owned more than 20 Porsches in my lifetime (I'm blessed) and this Targa GTS is the best....and that is saying a lot because they are all great. I love the open air feel when the top is down. The GTS gives that little bit of added "spunk" and a great sound from the exhaust. What a car! That says it best....what a car!