Used 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower475 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package, Anthracite w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package, Anthracite w/Standard Interioryes
Light Design Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Online Servicesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Navigation Moduleyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Floor Matsyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sound Package Plusyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Seat Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Sport Chrono Package including Porsche Track Precision Appyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Decorative Red Stitchingyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Delete Model Designationyes
Wheels Painted Silveryes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Aerokit Cupyes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
LED Headlight including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Rear Wiperyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity4.1 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
