  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2015 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$116,200
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$116,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Torque325 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$116,200
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
BOSE Audio Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Smoking Packageyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Burmester Audio Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$116,200
element antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$116,200
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$116,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Gear Shift Lever in Alcantarayes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Decorative Stitching on Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Coloryes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Instrument Dials in Blackyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Electronic Logbookyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$116,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$116,200
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Front Spoiler Paintedyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Air Intake Grills Painted Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Platinum Satinyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
20" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Model Designation "911"yes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Delete Model Designationyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
LED Headlight including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Maximum cargo capacity4.1 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
Maximum payload893 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$116,200
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$116,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$116,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles