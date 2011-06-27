Used 2015 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Convertible
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$82,211*
Total Cash Price
$66,647
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$111,459*
Total Cash Price
$90,358
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$88,535*
Total Cash Price
$71,774
Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$96,440*
Total Cash Price
$78,182
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$109,878*
Total Cash Price
$89,077
Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$79,049*
Total Cash Price
$64,084
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$86,954*
Total Cash Price
$70,492
Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$102,764*
Total Cash Price
$83,309
911 Coupe
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$100,392*
Total Cash Price
$81,387
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$100,392*
Total Cash Price
$81,387
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$116,202*
Total Cash Price
$94,203
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$113,040*
Total Cash Price
$91,640
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$86,954*
Total Cash Price
$70,492
Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$105,926*
Total Cash Price
$85,873
Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$98,811*
Total Cash Price
$80,105
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$94,859*
Total Cash Price
$76,901
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$83,001*
Total Cash Price
$67,288
Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$88,535*
Total Cash Price
$71,774
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$79,049*
Total Cash Price
$64,084
911 GT3
GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$86,954*
Total Cash Price
$70,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$7,432
|Maintenance
|$1,886
|$2,648
|$51
|$4,090
|$2,215
|$10,890
|Repairs
|$2,046
|$2,185
|$2,357
|$2,538
|$2,731
|$11,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,513
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,684
|Financing
|$3,584
|$2,883
|$2,134
|$1,334
|$484
|$10,419
|Depreciation
|$10,916
|$4,736
|$4,249
|$3,908
|$3,614
|$27,424
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,323
|$15,974
|$12,419
|$15,605
|$12,890
|$82,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,898
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$10,076
|Maintenance
|$2,556
|$3,590
|$69
|$5,546
|$3,003
|$14,764
|Repairs
|$2,773
|$2,962
|$3,195
|$3,440
|$3,703
|$16,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,763
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,994
|Financing
|$4,859
|$3,909
|$2,893
|$1,809
|$656
|$14,125
|Depreciation
|$14,799
|$6,421
|$5,761
|$5,299
|$4,900
|$37,180
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,332
|$21,658
|$16,837
|$21,157
|$17,476
|$111,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$8,004
|Maintenance
|$2,031
|$2,852
|$55
|$4,405
|$2,386
|$11,728
|Repairs
|$2,203
|$2,353
|$2,538
|$2,733
|$2,941
|$12,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,783
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,967
|Financing
|$3,860
|$3,105
|$2,298
|$1,437
|$521
|$11,220
|Depreciation
|$11,756
|$5,100
|$4,576
|$4,209
|$3,892
|$29,533
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,271
|$17,203
|$13,374
|$16,806
|$13,881
|$88,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$8,718
|Maintenance
|$2,212
|$3,106
|$60
|$4,798
|$2,599
|$12,775
|Repairs
|$2,400
|$2,563
|$2,765
|$2,977
|$3,204
|$13,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,121
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$4,321
|Financing
|$4,204
|$3,382
|$2,503
|$1,565
|$567
|$12,222
|Depreciation
|$12,805
|$5,556
|$4,985
|$4,585
|$4,240
|$32,170
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,706
|$18,739
|$14,568
|$18,306
|$15,121
|$96,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$9,933
|Maintenance
|$2,520
|$3,539
|$68
|$5,467
|$2,961
|$14,555
|Repairs
|$2,734
|$2,920
|$3,150
|$3,392
|$3,650
|$15,846
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,695
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,923
|Financing
|$4,790
|$3,853
|$2,852
|$1,783
|$646
|$13,925
|Depreciation
|$14,589
|$6,330
|$5,680
|$5,224
|$4,830
|$36,653
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,043
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,845
|$21,350
|$16,598
|$20,857
|$17,228
|$109,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,146
|Maintenance
|$1,813
|$2,546
|$49
|$3,933
|$2,130
|$10,471
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,542
|Financing
|$3,446
|$2,772
|$2,052
|$1,283
|$465
|$10,018
|Depreciation
|$10,496
|$4,554
|$4,086
|$3,758
|$3,475
|$26,369
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,349
|$15,360
|$11,941
|$15,005
|$12,394
|$79,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$2,801
|$54
|$4,326
|$2,343
|$11,518
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,684
|$2,889
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,896
|Financing
|$3,791
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,411
|$512
|$11,020
|Depreciation
|$11,546
|$5,009
|$4,495
|$4,134
|$3,823
|$29,006
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,784
|$16,896
|$13,135
|$16,506
|$13,633
|$86,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,750
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,970
|$9,290
|Maintenance
|$2,357
|$3,310
|$64
|$5,113
|$2,769
|$13,612
|Repairs
|$2,557
|$2,731
|$2,946
|$3,172
|$3,414
|$14,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,391
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$4,605
|Financing
|$4,480
|$3,604
|$2,668
|$1,668
|$605
|$13,023
|Depreciation
|$13,645
|$5,920
|$5,312
|$4,885
|$4,518
|$34,280
|Fuel
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,654
|$19,968
|$15,523
|$19,507
|$16,112
|$102,764
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,075
|Maintenance
|$2,303
|$3,233
|$62
|$4,995
|$2,705
|$13,298
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,290
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,498
|Financing
|$4,376
|$3,520
|$2,606
|$1,629
|$591
|$12,723
|Depreciation
|$13,330
|$5,784
|$5,189
|$4,773
|$4,413
|$33,489
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,923
|$19,507
|$15,165
|$19,056
|$15,740
|$100,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,075
|Maintenance
|$2,303
|$3,233
|$62
|$4,995
|$2,705
|$13,298
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,290
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,498
|Financing
|$4,376
|$3,520
|$2,606
|$1,629
|$591
|$12,723
|Depreciation
|$13,330
|$5,784
|$5,189
|$4,773
|$4,413
|$33,489
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,923
|$19,507
|$15,165
|$19,056
|$15,740
|$100,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,979
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,505
|Maintenance
|$2,665
|$3,743
|$72
|$5,782
|$3,131
|$15,392
|Repairs
|$2,891
|$3,088
|$3,331
|$3,587
|$3,860
|$16,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,966
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$5,207
|Financing
|$5,066
|$4,075
|$3,016
|$1,886
|$684
|$14,726
|Depreciation
|$15,429
|$6,694
|$6,006
|$5,524
|$5,108
|$38,762
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,793
|$22,579
|$17,553
|$22,057
|$18,219
|$116,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,104
|$2,166
|$10,219
|Maintenance
|$2,593
|$3,641
|$70
|$5,624
|$3,046
|$14,974
|Repairs
|$2,813
|$3,004
|$3,240
|$3,489
|$3,755
|$16,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,831
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$5,065
|Financing
|$4,928
|$3,964
|$2,934
|$1,835
|$665
|$14,326
|Depreciation
|$15,009
|$6,512
|$5,843
|$5,374
|$4,969
|$37,708
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,819
|$21,965
|$17,076
|$21,457
|$17,723
|$113,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$2,801
|$54
|$4,326
|$2,343
|$11,518
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,684
|$2,889
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,896
|Financing
|$3,791
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,411
|$512
|$11,020
|Depreciation
|$11,546
|$5,009
|$4,495
|$4,134
|$3,823
|$29,006
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,784
|$16,896
|$13,135
|$16,506
|$13,633
|$86,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,804
|$1,857
|$1,914
|$1,971
|$2,030
|$9,576
|Maintenance
|$2,429
|$3,412
|$66
|$5,270
|$2,854
|$14,031
|Repairs
|$2,636
|$2,815
|$3,036
|$3,270
|$3,519
|$15,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,527
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,746
|Financing
|$4,618
|$3,714
|$2,750
|$1,719
|$623
|$13,424
|Depreciation
|$14,065
|$6,102
|$5,475
|$5,036
|$4,657
|$35,334
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,628
|$20,582
|$16,001
|$20,107
|$16,608
|$105,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,933
|Maintenance
|$2,266
|$3,183
|$61
|$4,916
|$2,663
|$13,089
|Repairs
|$2,459
|$2,626
|$2,833
|$3,050
|$3,283
|$14,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,223
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,428
|Financing
|$4,308
|$3,465
|$2,565
|$1,604
|$581
|$12,523
|Depreciation
|$13,120
|$5,693
|$5,108
|$4,698
|$4,344
|$32,961
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,436
|$19,200
|$14,926
|$18,756
|$15,493
|$98,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|Maintenance
|$2,176
|$3,055
|$59
|$4,720
|$2,556
|$12,565
|Repairs
|$2,360
|$2,521
|$2,719
|$2,928
|$3,151
|$13,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,054
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$4,250
|Financing
|$4,135
|$3,326
|$2,462
|$1,540
|$558
|$12,022
|Depreciation
|$12,595
|$5,465
|$4,903
|$4,510
|$4,170
|$31,643
|Fuel
|$2,284
|$2,352
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$12,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,219
|$18,432
|$14,329
|$18,006
|$14,873
|$94,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$7,503
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$2,673
|$51
|$4,130
|$2,237
|$10,995
|Repairs
|$2,065
|$2,206
|$2,379
|$2,562
|$2,757
|$11,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,547
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,618
|$2,911
|$2,155
|$1,347
|$488
|$10,519
|Depreciation
|$11,021
|$4,782
|$4,290
|$3,946
|$3,649
|$27,687
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,566
|$16,128
|$12,538
|$15,755
|$13,014
|$83,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$8,004
|Maintenance
|$2,031
|$2,852
|$55
|$4,405
|$2,386
|$11,728
|Repairs
|$2,203
|$2,353
|$2,538
|$2,733
|$2,941
|$12,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,783
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,967
|Financing
|$3,860
|$3,105
|$2,298
|$1,437
|$521
|$11,220
|Depreciation
|$11,756
|$5,100
|$4,576
|$4,209
|$3,892
|$29,533
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,271
|$17,203
|$13,374
|$16,806
|$13,881
|$88,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,146
|Maintenance
|$1,813
|$2,546
|$49
|$3,933
|$2,130
|$10,471
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,542
|Financing
|$3,446
|$2,772
|$2,052
|$1,283
|$465
|$10,018
|Depreciation
|$10,496
|$4,554
|$4,086
|$3,758
|$3,475
|$26,369
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,349
|$15,360
|$11,941
|$15,005
|$12,394
|$79,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 911 GT3 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$2,801
|$54
|$4,326
|$2,343
|$11,518
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,684
|$2,889
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,896
|Financing
|$3,791
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,411
|$512
|$11,020
|Depreciation
|$11,546
|$5,009
|$4,495
|$4,134
|$3,823
|$29,006
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,784
|$16,896
|$13,135
|$16,506
|$13,633
|$86,954
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 911
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
