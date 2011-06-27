Used 2015 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Oh yea! gene fowler , 05/03/2017 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Everything you want it to be! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I've ever driven David Martin , 01/19/2020 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Normally aspirated engine delivers plenty of low end torque, and is deceptively fast as you get higher in the power band. My 911s Cabriolet is the second 991 I've owned, and I have not tired of the well appointed and designed interior, and the car is comfortable on 500 mile runs. It's still a blast to drive after 5 years of ownership. Feels tight and new with 44k miles on the clock, and the leather interior shows virtually no wear. I've resisted the urge to move toward the 992 since I love the sound of the NA engine, and could not possibly need more power in a street machine. My car has the PDK with sport chrono package and has given me plenty of thrills driving in the North GA mountains. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse