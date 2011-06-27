  1. Home
Used 2015 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 911
5.0
3 reviews
Oh yea!

gene fowler, 05/03/2017
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
Everything you want it to be!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best car I've ever driven

David Martin, 01/19/2020
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
Normally aspirated engine delivers plenty of low end torque, and is deceptively fast as you get higher in the power band. My 911s Cabriolet is the second 991 I've owned, and I have not tired of the well appointed and designed interior, and the car is comfortable on 500 mile runs. It's still a blast to drive after 5 years of ownership. Feels tight and new with 44k miles on the clock, and the leather interior shows virtually no wear. I've resisted the urge to move toward the 992 since I love the sound of the NA engine, and could not possibly need more power in a street machine. My car has the PDK with sport chrono package and has given me plenty of thrills driving in the North GA mountains.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles