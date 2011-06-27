  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.3/429.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Smoking Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Light Design Packageyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Burmester Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
545 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Extended Interior Package, Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
PDK Gear Selector in Black Alcantarayes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Multi-function Steering Wheel in Carbon w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbonyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
Seat Heatingyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Autochangeryes
Decorative Stitching on Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Coloryes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Personalized Logoyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Additional Interior Package, Rear in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logotypeyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Customization Package PDK Selectoryes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahogany w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Interior Package In Leatheryes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Additional Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Power Folding Side Mirrors w/Courtesy Lightsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Model Designation "911"yes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Delete Model Designationyes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Coloryes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.7 cu.ft.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3692 lbs.
Gross weight4508 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height50.9 in.
Maximum payload816 lbs.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
