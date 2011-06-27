  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$124,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Torque325 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$124,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$124,100
element antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$124,100
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Online Servicesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Additional Interior Package, Rear in Leatheryes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Rear-view Mirror Leatheryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Heatingyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Autochangeryes
Bumester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Personalized Logoyes
Additional Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$124,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Power Folding Side Mirrors w/Courtesy Lightsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Rear Windshield Wiperyes
LED Headlight including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +)yes
Electric Sunroofyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Aerokit Cupyes
Sunroof in Glassyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Height51.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Length176.8 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Grey
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Geyser Grey, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$124,100
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$124,100
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$124,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
