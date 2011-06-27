  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$98,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Torque325 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$98,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Carbon Interior Package (w/Standard Interior and PDK)yes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Premium Package Plus w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Standard Interior and PDK)yes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
BOSE Audio Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seatsyes
Smoking Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yes
Burmester Audio Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$98,900
element antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$98,900
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
PDK Gear Selector in Black Alcantarayes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Multi-function Steering Wheel in Carbon w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Rear-view Mirror Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
Seat Heatingyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Autochangeryes
Decorative Stitching on Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Coloryes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Personalized Logoyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Instrument Dials in Blackyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Additional Interior Package, Rear in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logotypeyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Seat Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Customization Package PDK Selectoryes
Customization Package Gear Leveryes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahogany w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Interior Package In Leatheryes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Additional Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$98,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,900
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Front Spoiler Paintedyes
Power Folding Side Mirrors w/Courtesy Lightsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Platinum Satinyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Rear Windshield Wiperyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Coloryes
20" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Model Designation "911"yes
Delete Model Designationyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
LED Headlight including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +)yes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Aluminumyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Electric Sunroofyes
Aerokit Cupyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sunroof in Glassyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted Exterior Coloryes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Front track60.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Gross weight4034 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$98,900
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$98,900
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$98,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
