Used 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 911
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$130,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$130,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Torque325 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower475 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$130,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Smoking Packageyes
$130,400
Smoking Packageyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Light Design Packageyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
$130,400
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$130,400
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on dashyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
alcantara trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$130,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Sound Package Plusyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Rear-view Mirror Leatheryes
Mobile Phone Preparationyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
6-Disc CD Autochangeryes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Decorative Red Stitchingyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Navigation Moduleyes
Seat Heatingyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Autochangeryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Interior Package In Leatheryes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Personalized Logoyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$130,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,400
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Delete Model Designationyes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
LED Headlight including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +)yes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
$130,400
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$130,400
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyes
$130,400
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$130,400
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$130,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles