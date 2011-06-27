Used 2014 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

markm , 01/22/2019 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

There's a 335i, a 997 GT3 (track), a Macan S and a BMW X3 (dog car) in the stable.... My daily driver was a 997 C2S that 103k miles on it and decided to upgrade to a a used 991. Purchased a 14 991, guards red cab, with sports chrono, all the options and sports design package. Sticker was 119,500. Paid under 70k. For the last 7k miles, including a couple of long hauls, over a thousand miles, the car ran like a top. Comfort, plenty of speed, and great mileage. I truly enjoy the new PDK, first automatic in over forty years of Porsches... If you're looking for a zoom-zoom, stop light to stop light car, save your self a few bucks and get the 335i... but be aware that six starts to cough once over a 100k miles. The non turbo sixes do not... they run forever. I wonder what the new 991.2 turbo's will do at high mileage... This 991 will be in the stable for a while... get the rag top...