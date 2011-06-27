  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2012 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 911
More about the 2012 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$185,000
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Torque339 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$185,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$185,000
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$185,000
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
carbon and suede trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
alcantara trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$185,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$185,000
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Maximum cargo capacity3.7 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Gross weight3704 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base92.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$185,000
325/30R19 101Z tiresyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$185,000
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles