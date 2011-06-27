  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2012 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S Features & Specs

More about the 2012 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$172,100
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$172,100
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$172,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/424.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$172,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Interior Leather Packageyes
Leather A-Pillar Interior Packageyes
Interior Makassar Packageyes
Makassar Packageyes
Sport Chrono Package Turbo Including Dynamic Engine Mountingyes
Interior Carbon Packageyes
Carbon Packageyes
Interior Aluminum Look Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$172,100
385 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$172,100
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Rear Center Console Makassaryes
XM Radioyes
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
Extended Trim Package Doors in Leatheryes
Rear Seat Backrest Lever in Leatheryes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Makassaryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Leather Covered Steering Columnyes
Instrument Cluster in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
B-Pillar Belt Outlets in Aluminum Lookyes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryes
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Sport Seat Backs in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Center Console in Aluminum Lookyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Cordless Receiver for Telephone Moduleyes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Soft Ruffled Leather on Seatsyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Door and Rear Speakers in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbonyes
Multifunction Heated Steering Wheelyes
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Aluminum Look for PDKyes
Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leatheryes
Preparation for Mobile Phone w/Consoleyes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Power Comfort Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Dashboard Trim Strip in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Decorative Trim on Gear/PDK Lever Paintedyes
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Trim Strip Switch Panel Paintedyes
Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$172,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$172,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$172,100
19" Turbo II Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Side Skirts in Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package Coloredyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Crestyes
Hard Topyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Delete Model Designationyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
19" RS Spyder Wheel w/Center Lockyes
Lower Part Of Wing Mirror in Aluminum Lookyes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Wheels Painted Speed Yellowyes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Painted Spoiler Lipyes
Rod Antennayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Exterior Colors
  • Speed Yellow
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ipanema Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Guards Red
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Creme White
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Ocean Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Crema, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$172,100
305/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$172,100
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$172,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles