  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2011 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2011 911
More about the 2011 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$112,900
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$112,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower408 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$112,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Coloryes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Packageyes
Carbon Packageyes
Interior Aluminum Look Packageyes
Interior Leather Packageyes
Leather A-Pillar Interior Packageyes
BOSE High End Sound Packageyes
PCM Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Switch Panel Package Painted Blackyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
PCM Package in Blackyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Interior Carbon Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$112,900
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$112,900
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Navigation Module for PCMyes
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyes
XM Radioyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
Luggage Stop on Rear Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Extended Trim Package Doors in Leatheryes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Leather Seat Belt Bucklesyes
Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Seat Backrest Lever in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Sand Beigeyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Leather Trim Strip Switch Panelyes
Exterior Color Belt Outlet On B Pillarsyes
Heated Seatsyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
Instrument Cluster in Leatheryes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Exterior Color Gear Lever Trimyes
Door Opener Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
Leather Door And Rear Speakersyes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryes
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Sport Seat Backs in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leatheryes
Customization Packageyes
Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Rear Center Console in Aluminum Lookyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Door and Rear Speakers in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbonyes
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vent Slats Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Power Comfort Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Door Finishers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Door Finishers Painted Blackyes
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellowyes
Rear Center Console Painted Blackyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deviating Exterior Color Instrument Surroundyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Stitching of Front and Rear Seats in Deviating Coloryes
Stitching of Side Center Console in Deviating Coloryes
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Leather Covered Steering Columnyes
Stitching of Door Handles/Storage Lid in Deviating Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Blackyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
LED Door Storage Pocket Lightingyes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
B-Pillar Belt Outlets in Aluminum Lookyes
Leather Belt Outlet On B-Pillaryes
Leather Trimmed Gear Selector and Handbrakeyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Coloryes
Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Deviating Black Carpetyes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyes
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyes
Painted Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passageyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum w/Customizationyes
Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Leather Door Openeryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sports Bucket Seatbelt Passage Aluminum Lookyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyes
Alcantara Trim Strip Switch Panelyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Aluminum Look for PDKyes
Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leatheryes
Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Coloryes
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$112,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$112,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Side Skirts in Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Deviating Exterior Color Model Designation on Rear Lidyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Delete Model Designationyes
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Sideyes
19" RS Spyder Wheel w/Center Lockyes
Deviating Exterior Color Headlight Cleaning Nozzleyes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colorsyes
Painted Lower Rear Panelyes
Rod Antennayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Maximum cargo capacity3.7 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$112,900
305/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$112,900
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$112,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles