Used 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.8/371.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 6750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 7900 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Infotainment Packageyes
PCM Package in Blackyes
Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Package w/o PCMyes
Sound Package Plusyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Carbon Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
carbon and suede trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
alcantara trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Deletion of Audio System CDR-30yes
Deviating Exterior Color Instrument Surroundyes
XM Radioyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Extended Carbon Packageyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Blackyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Smooth Leather Finishyes
Exterior Color Gear Lever Trimyes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Door Pull Handles and Extension Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Leather Belt Outlet On B-Pillaryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
No Air Conditioningyes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Coloryes
Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyes
Painted Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passageyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyes
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Stitching of Front Seats in Deviating Coloryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyes
Air Vent Slats Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Coloryes
Sun Visors In Alcantarayes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Cupholdersyes
Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Rear Center Console Painted Blackyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Exterior Options
Contrasting Color-Guards Redyes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryes
Contrasting Color-White Gold Metallicyes
Silver Painted Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Rod Antennayes
Deviating Exterior Color Headlight Cleaning Nozzleyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity3.7 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base92.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Grey Black
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
325/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
