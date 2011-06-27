  1. Home
Used 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.8/371.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Sport Chrono Package w/o PCMyes
Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Sound Package Plusyes
Interior Leather Packageyes
Leather A-Pillar Interior Packageyes
Infotainment Packageyes
Carbon Package Switch Panelyes
Switch Panel Package Painted Blackyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
PCM Package in Blackyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Interior Carbon Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on dashyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
alcantara trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Deviating Exterior Color Instrument Surroundyes
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyes
XM Radioyes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
Extended Trim Package Doors in Leatheryes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Leather Seat Belt Bucklesyes
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Exterior Color Belt Outlet On B Pillarsyes
Heated Seatsyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Leather Covered Steering Columnyes
Instrument Cluster in Leatheryes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Blackyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Smooth Leather Finishyes
Exterior Color Gear Lever Trimyes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Door Center Panel in Standard Leatheryes
Door Opener Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Leather Door And Rear Speakersyes
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leatheryes
Door Opener Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonyes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Coloryes
Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyes
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyes
Leather Dome Lamp Coveryes
Painted Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passageyes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Door Pull Handles And Storage Compartment Lid in Standard Leatheryes
Door and Rear Speakers in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Stitching of Front Seats in Deviating Coloryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Rooflining in Leatheryes
Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Door Opener Trim Painted Blackyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyes
Alcantara Trim Strip Switch Panelyes
Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leatheryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sun Visors In Alcantarayes
Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Coloryes
Rear Center Console Storage Compartment Lid In Standard Leatheryes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Seat Inlays in Standard Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellowyes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Center Console Painted Blackyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Door Opener Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Delete Model Designationyes
Deviating Exterior Color Headlight Cleaning Nozzleyes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyes
Silver Painted Wheelsyes
Rod Antennayes
Self-Dim Mirrors And Rain Sensoryes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity3.7 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base92.7 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
