Used 2011 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 911
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG191916
Total Seating442
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyesyesno
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/424.8 mi.283.2/424.8 mi.247.8/371.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG191916
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque480 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm480 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm317 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm500 hp @ 6000 rpm435 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesno
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Sport Chrono Package Plusyesyesno
Interior Makassar Packageyesyesno
Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Coloryesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Packageyesyesno
Carbon Packageyesyesno
Interior Aluminum Look Packageyesyesno
Interior Leather Packageyesyesyes
Leather A-Pillar Interior Packageyesyesyes
Infotainment Packageyesyesyes
PCM Package in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Switch Panel Package Painted Blackyesyesyes
Interior Package B Pillar Leatheryesyesno
PCM Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Makassar Packageyesyesno
PCM Package in Blackyesyesyes
Interior Package C Pillar in Leatheryesnono
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Interior Carbon Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Package w/o PCMnonoyes
Sound Package Plusnonoyes
Carbon Package Switch Panelnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
385 watts stereo outputyesyesno
element antennayesyesno
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
13 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
diversity antennanonoyes
AM/FM stereononoyes
4 total speakersnonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
50 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
leather trim on center consoleyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesno
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
alcantara trim on dashnonoyes
alcantara trim on doorsnonoyes
suede steering wheelnonoyes
alcantara trim on center consolenonoyes
alcantara trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
XM Radioyesyesyes
Lower Dash in Deviating Coloryesyesno
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyesyesyes
Leather Sun Visorsyesyesyes
Luggage Stop on Rear Seat Backrest in Leatheryesyesno
Extended Trim Package Doors in Leatheryesyesyes
PCM Voice Controlyesyesyes
Leather Seat Belt Bucklesyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Rear Seat Backrest Lever in Leatheryesyesno
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Sand Beigeyesyesno
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyesyesno
Door Trim Standard Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Exterior Color Belt Outlet On B Pillarsyesyesyes
Heated Seatsyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesno
Alcantara PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Leveryesyesno
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryesyesno
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyesyesno
Instrument Cluster in Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyesyesyes
Door Pull Handle & Storage Compartment Lid Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
A/B/C Pillars in Standard Leatheryesyesno
Exterior Color Gear Lever Trimyesyesyes
Door Opener Painted Blackyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyesyesyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyesyesno
Roofliner Deviating Color Alcantarayesnono
Leather Door And Rear Speakersyesyesyes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryesyesno
Steering Wheel Airbag Module Standard Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyesyesyes
Sport Seat Backs in Leatheryesyesno
Seat Belts in Silveryesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid-Rear Center Console Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leatheryesyesyes
Bose Subwoofer Outlets in Leatheryesyesno
Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Door Opener Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesno
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
Rear Center Console in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Standard Carpet in Deviating Coloryesyesno
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Seat Ventilationyesyesno
Leather Dome Lamp Coveryesnoyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyesyesyes
Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Rear Side Panel Standard Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Two-Tone Leather Interioryesyesno
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyesyesyes
Belt Outlets on B Pillars in Makassaryesyesno
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Door and Rear Speakers in Leatheryesyesyes
Rooflining in Leatheryesnoyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbonyesyesno
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyesyesno
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Front Seat Inlay in Alcantara Deviating Coloryesyesno
Side Strips w/Model Designationyesyesno
Air Vent Slats Painted In Exterior Coloryesyesno
PDK Steering Wheel in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Door Center Panel in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Door Finishers Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesno
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyesyesyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyesyesyes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesno
Door Finishers Painted Blackyesyesno
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyesyesyes
Front and Rear Seats in Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellowyesyesyes
Rear Center Console Painted Blackyesyesyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Supple Leather Front and Rear Seatsyesyesno
Front and Rear Seat Inlays in Deviating Coloryesyesno
Deviating Exterior Color Instrument Surroundyesyesyes
Rear Center Console Makassaryesyesno
Stitching of Front and Rear Seats in Deviating Coloryesyesno
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Makassaryesyesno
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyesyesyes
3-Spoke PDK Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyesyesno
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyesyesyes
Leather Covered Steering Columnyesyesyes
Door Airbag Cover Trim Strip Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyesyesno
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryesyesyes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Blackyesyesyes
LED Door Storage Pocket Lightingyesyesno
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
B-Pillar Belt Outlets in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Leather Belt Outlet On B-Pillaryesyesno
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryesyesno
Carpet in Deviating Coloryesyesno
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyesyesno
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyesyesno
Upper Dash w/Sport Chrono Deviating Coloryesyesno
Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Alcantara Black Door Handle/Door Storage Compartment Lidyesyesno
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyesyesyes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyesyesyes
Painted Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passageyesyesyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyesyesyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum w/Customizationyesyesno
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyesyesyes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Driver Memoryyesyesyes
Black Alcantara Door Center Panelyesyesno
Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Standard Leather Deviating Coloryesyesno
Alcantara Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Sports Bucket Seatbelt Passage Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyesyesno
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyesyesyes
Alcantara Trim Strip Switch Panelyesyesyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Aluminum Look for PDKyesyesno
Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leatheryesyesyes
Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyesyesno
Back of Rear Seats Deviating Carpetyesyesno
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyesyesno
Rear Footwell Lightingyesyesno
Leather Rear Center Consoleyesyesyes
Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Coloryesyesno
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationnonoyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whitenonoyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Smooth Leather Finishnonoyes
Door Center Panel in Standard Leathernonoyes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonnonoyes
6-Disc CD Changernonoyes
Natural Leather Interiornonoyes
Door Pull Handles And Storage Compartment Lid in Standard Leathernonoyes
Stitching of Front Seats in Deviating Colornonoyes
Door Opener Trim Painted Blacknonoyes
Sun Visors In Alcantaranonoyes
Rear Center Console Storage Compartment Lid In Standard Leathernonoyes
Seat Inlays in Standard Leathernonoyes
Floor Mats in Interior Colornonoyes
Instrumentation
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
6 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
2 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
2 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Exterior Options
Side Skirts in Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Exterior Color Lower Rear Apronyesyesno
Wheels Painted Guards Redyesyesno
Front Air Intakes Painted Exterior Coloryesyesno
Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Rear Window Wiperyesnono
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wheels Painted Blackyesyesyes
Outer Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logoyesyesno
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Crestyesyesno
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Delete Model Designationyesyesyes
19" RS Spyder Wheel w/Center Lockyesyesno
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyesyesno
Deviating Exterior Color Headlight Cleaning Nozzleyesyesyes
Clear Glass Tail Lightsyesyesyes
Aerokit Turboyesnono
Rod Antennayesyesyes
Painted Exterior Packageyesyesno
Roof Transport Systemyesnono
Aluminum Hard Topnoyesno
Door Opener Trim Painted in Exterior Colornonoyes
Silver Painted Wheelsnonoyes
Self-Dim Mirrors And Rain Sensornonoyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.58.7 in.58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.4.8 cu.ft.3.7 cu.ft.
Length176.3 in.176.3 in.175.8 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.3627 lbs.3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.4.8 cu.ft.3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.0.30 cd.0.32 cd.
Height51.2 in.51.2 in.50.4 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.92.5 in.92.7 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.71.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.60.9 in.60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Leather Interior To Sample
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Ocean Blue, leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Black/Terracotta, leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyesyesyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
