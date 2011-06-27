Used 2011 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
2011 911 turbo S
This is a breathtaking piece of machinery. It is beyond fast, fast in the extreme, it is refined, almost too quite, and it is exceptionally comfortable for a long drive even including the back seats as long as the back seats are occupied by children (5'2" or less). It exudes quality and solidity that makes it a delight to drive each and every time. It has terrific visibility: far beyond any other car that is not a convertible with its top down, having nearly no blind spot at all, making it especially easy to drive and maneuver in town and on crowded streets. The brakes (carbon ceramic on my car) are absolutely eyeball sucking at any speed whatsoever and never any brake dust on the wheels. The disappointments with the car a minimal but are as follows (bearing in mind that this was a 180k car when sold new): 1) no auto on/of headlights, 2) no one touch window for passenger seat (really!), 3) no one touch open nor close sunroof (really!), 4) poor fuel economy, 5) PDK only and, while it is wonderful, it definitely is not at visceral and engaging as a 6 or 7 speed manual would be!
911 S Noise
I purchased my 2011 Carrera 911 S July 3, 2010. I have put about 7500 miles on it. With so many Porsche "Options" to choose, from, one of the options should be the "QUIET" option (Road Noise). At most times over 60 mph, you cant hear the radio. At cruising speeds on the interstate, there's no point trying to listen or talk for that matter. The second issue I have is with the comfort. The seats are just plain hard and not comfortable for a long drive. They are infinitely adjustable but the basic comfort is not there. With 30 plus years of making the same car, one would think concepts like noise and comfort might be an OPTION for this vehicle.
