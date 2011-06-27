  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche 911 GT3 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$112,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.8/371.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Torque317 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$112,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Package w/o PCMyes
Sound Package Plusyes
Interior Leather Packageyes
Leather A-Pillar Interior Packageyes
Carbon Package Switch Panelyes
Switch Panel Package Painted Blackyes
Interior Package B Pillar Leatheryes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
PCM Package in Blackyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Interior Carbon Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$112,200
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$112,200
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on dashyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
alcantara trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$112,200
XM Radioyes
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
Extended Trim Package Doors in Leatheryes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Leather Seat Belt Bucklesyes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Exterior Color Belt Outlet On B Pillarsyes
Heated Seatsyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Instrument Cluster in Leatheryes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Universal Audio Interface w/o PCMyes
Exterior Color Gear Lever Trimyes
Door Opener Painted Blackyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Interfaceyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryes
Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Sport Seat Backs in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leatheryes
Door Opener Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbonyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Leather Dome Lamp Coveryes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Door and Rear Speakers in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Rooflining in Leatheryes
Stitching of Front Seats in Deviating Coloryes
Door Opener Trim Painted Blackyes
Universal Audio Interface w/PCMyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vent Slats Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sun Visors In Alcantarayes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellowyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Center Console Painted Blackyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryes
Black Leather Seatsyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Leather Covered Steering Columnyes
Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Blackyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Smooth Leather Finishyes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Door Center Panel in Standard Leatheryes
Leather Rear View Mirroryes
Dark Grey Natural Leatheryes
Leather Belt Outlet On B-Pillaryes
Carbon Belt Outlet On B-Pillarsyes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Coloryes
Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Carbon Rear Center Consoleyes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyes
Painted Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passageyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Door Pull Handles And Storage Compartment Lid in Standard Leatheryes
Leather Clothes Hook On Seat Backrestyes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyes
Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Alcantara Trim Strip Switch Panelyes
Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leatheryes
Black Full Leatheryes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Coloryes
Rear Center Console Storage Compartment Lid In Standard Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Strip in Leatheryes
Seat Inlays in Standard Leatheryes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$112,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$112,200
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Meteor Grey Metallicyes
Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Black (Standard Paint)yes
Dark Blue Metallicyes
Door Opener Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Speed Yellow (Standard Paint)yes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Lower Part Of Wing Mirror in Aluminum Lookyes
Exterior Colored Rims and Wheel Capsyes
Rod Antennayes
Atlas Grey Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Painted Model Designation On Rear Lidyes
Arctic Silver Metallicyes
Metallic Paint To Sampleyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Porsche Racing Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Ruby Red Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
Delete Model Designationyes
Non-Metallic Paint To Sampleyes
Malachite Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yes
Macadamia Metallicyes
Silver Painted Wheelsyes
Guards Red (Standard Paint)yes
Self-Dim Mirrors And Rain Sensoryes
Cream White (Special Paint)yes
Aqua Blue Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Front track58.9 in.
Length175.8 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base92.7 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Non-Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Guards Red
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Dark Grey, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$112,200
305/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$112,200
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$112,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
