Used 2010 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Wow
This is the first Porsche of any model I've owned. Wow! Blows away the Vette I purchased in 1976 and the recent models I've driven during my test drive phase. Also test drove BMW M3, Camaro, Mercedes SL and this is a wonderful piece of engineering. The handling is superb and the engine performance sublime.
Better than any other supercar.
I'm a 40 year old investment banker. I have owned many supercars throughout my life such as Maserati GranTurismo S, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari 458 Italia (recently traded in), Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8 5.2, and Mercedes-Benz SLS. I just recently bought a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. It by far blows out all of the other cars. It is the best supercar I have ever owned. Believe it or not, people stare, people take photos, and people comment as much as they did with all of the other cars. Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is a real attention grabber. It has things that the other cars don't such as comfort, a lot of speed, and good looks. Stats say it take 4.7 to 60, it take 3.9 sec.
The best car ever made
This is my 4th 911 going back to a 1981 Targa. What a babe magnet! The 911 has no rival for handling (because of the rear engine which makes the front end light and nimble) and celebrity status. Short trips or long, it is a pleasure. Other drivers are intimidated, especially Vettes and even an occasional inexperienced Lamborghini driver. The 6 speed manual is the only way to go for a sports car. I drive it only in good weather and put on plenty of miles. What a great ride. The only drawback is the high price, but it is the entry fee to a special place.
