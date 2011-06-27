Used 2010 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Wow Manooge , 04/05/2010 6 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the first Porsche of any model I've owned. Wow! Blows away the Vette I purchased in 1976 and the recent models I've driven during my test drive phase. Also test drove BMW M3, Camaro, Mercedes SL and this is a wonderful piece of engineering. The handling is superb and the engine performance sublime. Report Abuse

Better than any other supercar. jtommy178 , 03/14/2011 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm a 40 year old investment banker. I have owned many supercars throughout my life such as Maserati GranTurismo S, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari 458 Italia (recently traded in), Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8 5.2, and Mercedes-Benz SLS. I just recently bought a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. It by far blows out all of the other cars. It is the best supercar I have ever owned. Believe it or not, people stare, people take photos, and people comment as much as they did with all of the other cars. Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is a real attention grabber. It has things that the other cars don't such as comfort, a lot of speed, and good looks. Stats say it take 4.7 to 60, it take 3.9 sec.