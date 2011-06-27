  1. Home
Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S Features & Specs

More about the 2009 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$87,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$87,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$87,000
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$87,000
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$87,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,000
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base92.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Black
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Non-Metallic Paint To Sample
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black/Terracotta, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior To Sample, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$87,000
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$87,000
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$87,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
