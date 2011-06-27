Used 2009 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

look at that S car go! McQueen , 05/11/2017 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Carerra coupe and the cars just keep getting better. The 2009 Carerra S is fast as you want it to be and a thrill to drive. The handling is superb and you get the choice of three settings for power and suspension-normal, sport and sport plus. Each one has its individual benefits. The '09 car represents a 'mid-cycle refresh' as they say in the auto business. It is quicker than the 07-08 car and it has direct fuel injection, with 385 horsepower, versus 355 in the earlier car. I can feel the difference, having owned both. I have the optional PDK transmission. Porschephiles can debate auto vs stick for hours on end, but the simple fact is the PDK is faster. If you want fast, it's PDK. If you like the feel, the 'involvement' of the manual, then that's the way to go. I go back and forth on this question, but the PDK with the car in sport plus is in no way a non-involved experience. You will need to give the car all of your attention, and you will be rewarded with blistering performance. Update at 30k. Still a fast and fun ride- no probs Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride, poor quality and reliability david , 11/09/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Leased a car in April of 2009. After 1,500 miles had to replace a front strut. After it was replaced there appeared an annoying shaking and vibration in the steering wheel. Went to 2 different dealerships and no one can fix the problem. Otherwise, car offers amazing ride, especially in Sport mode. Recommend this car if you do not mind spending at the service shop at least twice a month.

I want to leave a 10 review but... JOHN ON LONG ISLAND , 03/16/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I Bought this car brand new about 3 months ago. I love the car.. it brings a smile to my face every time I look at it.. Although lately. its a little more difficult to smile. 1st problem.. water in the tail lights. (condensation) but ALOT.. Second.. My Cell phone will not link to the car's system. Its a $400 phone. don't understand why its not compatible. I'm pretty good with electronics and the simple directions were clear to understand in the manual. Third problem. it will not learn my Garage Door Code.? Today, The Radio seems like the antenna disconnected. its not tuning in clearly on any station. I hope this car wasn't built on a Friday..:(

Smilin' and Drivin' sd , 07/01/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Awesome vehicle! Just got it and still breaking it in. Got a great deal on a new 09'c2s 6-sp. As opposed to many exotics, it is fairly low maintenance (annual or 12k), good on gas (~20-25 mpg), can hold 2 small kids in the rear fairly comfortably for short trips (?family car, ha ha ha..), and reliability.